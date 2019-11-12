QPAC and Circa Return Contemporary Circus To Brisbane Audiences

From musical mayhem for families to a captivating circus show just for grown-ups, Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and internationally renowned Brisbane based circus company Circa join forces to bring two of Circa's celebrated productions to QPAC for the first time.

Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus, a family show with a circus twist featuring magic and musical madness, leaps into QPAC's Cremorne Theatre from 7 to 18 January 2020.

And in a dexterous double-act, QPAC's Cremorne Theatre will be transformed from day to date-night for the critically acclaimed Circa Peepshow from 14 to 25 January 2020.

Yaron Lifschitz, Artistic Director of Circa said he is excited to share these two popular shows from the company's repertoire with Queensland audiences.

"Over the years Circa has successfully created and toured new works that combine circus with other art forms, creating fresh, exciting and accessible performances that appeal to broad audiences.

"The cross-over of circus with classical music in Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus, enhances the impact of circus and offers a unique and captivating live performance experience. It ignites both child and child-like imaginations. It is a show for everyone, touching on the marksmanship of Mozart's mad but magical music. The performers draw upon the frenzied, frantic and thrilling man himself turning the stage into a classical explosion of eclectic sounds and extraordinary visuals, all while wearing powder puff wigs," said Mr Lifschitz.

Created by Yaron Lifschitz with Benjamin Knapton and the Circa Ensemble and featuring music recorded by the renowned Quincy Grant (Circa, Slingsby), Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus follows Circa's hugely successful repertoire of shows including Carnival of the Animals, En Masse, Humans and Opus as a contemporary circus art performance.

Following a world premiere in Australia in 2018, Circa's Peepshow, a circus show for adults that turns cabaret on its head, became the talk of Berlin with a sell-out six-month season at The Chamaeleon Theatre, and has performed over 250 times reaching more than 47,000 audience members.

Mr Lifschitz said the company had enjoyed great success internationally with Peepshow and is excited to also bring this acclaimed production to Brisbane this summer.

"Audiences can expect teetering towers of balanced bodies, extreme bending and devilishly precarious aerials. Peepshow combines some of the finest acrobatic talent on the planet to create a playfully exhilarating ride into the beautifully bizarre recesses of your mind," added Mr Lifschitz.

QPAC Chief Executive, John Kotzas said the Centre's longstanding relationship with Circa has ensured Queensland audiences are connected in new ways to the powerful contemporary circus artform.

"Circa is recognised for delivering extraordinary arts experiences and showcasing the best of Australian contemporary circus across Australia and the world.

"In the past 12 months Circa has performed in some of the world's premier theatres including the Barbican, Philharmonie de Paris, Palau de la Música, Barcelona and the Lincoln Center and we are honoured to welcome two very unique works to QPAC and Circa's home city of Brisbane," said Mr Kotzas.





