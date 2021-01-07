QPAC Performance Cancellations In Line With Premier's Announcement

Following the Premier's announcement today of a three-day lockdown for Greater Brisbane, Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) will be cancelling all performances at the Centre scheduled from 3.00pm today Friday 8 January until 6.00pm Monday 11 January 2021.





Performances scheduled for today, Friday 8 January of Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show up to the scheduled 12:30pm performance will go ahead.

All Shrek The Musical performances scheduled for this Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 of January will be cancelled and impacted patrons will be refunded. At this stage it is anticipated the season of Shrek The Musical will commence following the lockdown period.

Further performance scheduling will be determined in line with Queensland Government Health directives.

QPAC will continue to communicate regarding event information to impacted patrons directly via email and SMS and will also provide updated information on its website and social channels.

