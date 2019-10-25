QPAC Offers Family Fun This Summer

From magic, circus and award-winning TV stars, to music, mayhem and favourite stories bought to life on stage, there's fun for the whole family these summer holidays at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC).

Following sold out performances of its world premiere at QPAC last year, shake & stir theatre co's acclaimed production of Charles Dickens' classic tale of compassion and forgiveness, A Christmas Carol returns.

Starring revered Brisbane actor Eugene Gilfedder as Scrooge, and featuring live music, yule-tide carolling, innovative video design, lavish costumes and, of course, snow, A Christmas Carol is a large-scale, visual feast to set your spirits soaring in QPAC's Playhouse from 29 November to 15 December 2019.

Continuing the Christmas theme, but this time set in sunny Esk, The Kransky Sisters return with their sell out award-winning show A Very Kranksy Christmas in QPAC's Cremorne Theatre from 17 to 21 December 2019.

From Enya to "Silent Night", Daft Punk to "The Twelve Days of Christmas", the nutty sisters' cracker show features their unusual array of instruments including a cheese grater, toilet brush, tuba and musical saw, offering audiences what could be their kookiest Christmas party yet.

QPAC's uplifting Spirit of Christmas concerts, which have been presented annually at the Centre for more than 30 years, have become part of many Queensland families' festive traditions. Lighting up QPAC's Concert Hall on 20 and 21 December 2019, these popular concerts feature a stunning line-up with a full orchestra, choirs, leading Australian musical theatre performers, and the chance to sing along to much-loved Christmas carols.

Kids can check out their '2020' vision in the New Year as TV's favourite Operation Ouch doctors - Dr Chris and Dr Xand van Tulleken - kick off their national tour on 3 and 4 January 2020 in QPAC's Concert Hall, with their brand-new show, Operation Ouch! Live on Stage.

Following two sell-out Australian tours and a smash hit season in London's West End, this brilliant show is packed with all-new crazy experiments and amazing facts, as the celebrity twin doctors explore the fascinating world of biology, exploring the incredible things your body can do. Plus, they'll share the best bits from the award-winning TV show, Operation Ouch!

The on-stage fun continues as internationally-renowned Circa brings Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus to QPAC's Cremorne Theatre, a modern-day story featuring circus, magic, and musical madness, from 7 to 18 January 2020.

Designed to amaze people from the age of three upwards, Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus reinvents Mozart's magical music in a skilful and illuminating show featuring Circa's dexterous daredevil artists and a live accordionist.

For an introduction to the theatre for little ones, Stick by Me is just the ticket in QPAC's Studio One from 7 to 11 January 2020.

A beautifully crafted show about friendship, play and the importance of treasuring little things, Stick by Me is perfect for audiences aged three to six years and their families. Told through imaginative physical and visual theatre, this show promises a delightful escape for the school holidays, offering an engaging and heart-felt performance for young children.

Back by popular demand, shake & stir theatre co's stage adaptation of Roald Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox returns to QPAC's Playhouse to delight and dazzle audiences of all ages.

Following a smash hit season in early 2019, Dahl's much-loved characters will leap off the page (and all around the stage) in this mind-blowing, visually stunning production from 9 to 18 January 2020.

Closing QPAC's summer holiday program on a magical high, legendary American magicians Penn & Teller will appear in the Concert Hall from 22 to 26 January 2020 as they perform their live show for the first time in Australia, featuring their greatest magic tricks.

Dubbed "the greatest performing duo in showbiz" by Jimmy Fallon, for more than 40 years Penn & Teller have defied labels - and at times physics and good taste - by redefining the genre of magic and inventing their own very distinct niche in comedy.

Chalking up an amazing eight wins as 'Las Vegas Magicians of the Year', their 18-year run at Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino makes them the longest-running and one of the most-beloved headline acts in Las Vegas history, outselling every other resident magician on The Strip.

QPAC is certainly the place to be this summer for a wide range of quality live performance and family fun. For more information and show tickets go to www.qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.





