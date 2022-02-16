PETER PAN - THE 360 ADVENTURE Will Open in Brisbane in August

Loved by more than 1.6 million people in the UK and US, producers of the acclaimed theatrical show Peter Pan - The 360° Adventure are delighted to announce the Brisbane season of the much-loved production will commence in August 2022.

Peter Pan - The 360° Adventure will be housed in the new Impresario Hippodrome at Northshore, Brisbane - a 1,500 seat, air conditioned, theatre in-the-round with no seat more than 20 metres from the stage. Opening in Melbourne in June, the performance is faithfully based on the JM Barrie play and novel with the blessing of JM Barrie's family.

Theatre producer Craig Donnell from Impresario Productions said "I am thrilled to be able to bring Peter Pan - The 360° Adventure to Brisbane. It is a spectacular theatre experience in a unique venue with technology Australian audiences have never seen before."

"Peter Pan The 360° Adventure is an Australian-first experience with over 1,000 square metres of high resolution digital scenic projections and Computer Generated Image (CGI) effects to create a spectacular technological backdrop to tell the much-loved Peter Pan story," Mr Donnell said.

"The cast perform elaborate aerial feats against this backdrop to give the audience a bird's eye view of flying over the rooftops of Edwardian London to the magical kingdom of Neverland. With an original soundtrack written by celebrated composer Benjamin Wallfisch and recorded by members of the London Symphony Orchestra, the experience has been described as like living in Pixar film or a spectacular video game," he added.

Peter Pan - The 360° Adventure will be presented in Australia by Craig Donnell for Impresario Productions in association with The Estate of John and Barbara Gilbert and Matthew Churchill Limited. Casting details and further performance locations will be announced in the coming months.

Pre-sale tickets available from Ticketmaster from 15 February 2022.

Waitlist now for priority bookings at www.peterpan360.com.au