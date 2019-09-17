Last Chance to See PUFFS At Brisbane Powerhouse

The Brisbane season of PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic MUST CLOSE SUNDAY 29 SEPTEMBER so this is a call out to all witches, wizards and those in need of a laugh to make sure they don't miss out!

For seven years a Certain Boy Wizard went to Wizard School. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, a lovable group of misfits, who just happened to be there too. PUFFS The Play offers a fresh look at the familiar tale of a Certain Boy Wizard from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through Wizard School.

Matt cox, writer of PUFFS, which had a record breaking 12-week run in Melbourne (the longest in 48 years) says, "PUFFS is a story "for the rest of us". There can't be a whole student cohort of heroes. A famous legacy can't be left behind by all. The Puffs celebrate everyone who is not the hero and they come to realise that's amazing too."

Brisbane audiences have fallen in love with PUFFS, and reviewers are overwhelmingly united in their praise with The Queensland Times suggesting it is "the most energetic, madcap and hilarious fun I've had at the theatre in years."

With its irreverent humour, PUFFS' evening shows are best suited to older wizard loving audiences, from mid-teens to adults. However, on weekend matinees the show has been lightly transfigured so that wizards aged 8 and above can share in the magic of PUFFS, and parents can relax knowing their kids won't learn any new curses, with Family Tickets priced at just $129.

Don't forget about the $29.90 Badger Rush tickets! Right up until the final performance, 10 tickets in the centre of the front row will be available for purchase for only $29.90. To secure your Badger Rush tickets, simply line up at the Brisbane Powerhouse Box Office from 1 hour prior to the scheduled performance time and quote 'Badger Rush' to the Box Office staff. With a limit of up to 2 tickets per person, its first In, best dressed!

Bookings: ticketek.com.au





