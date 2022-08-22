Inspired Dance Film Festival Announces Partnership with Queensland Ballet

Australia's premiere international dance on film festival, Inspired Dance Film Festival, has announced a new partnership with one of Australia's flagship dance companies, Queensland Ballet in 2022. This brand-new partnership will see Inspired Dance move its full-season program to Brisbane with the festival to now be presented in the home of the Queensland Ballet, the Talbot Theatre at the Thomas Dixon Centre. Since its inception in 2020, Inspired Dance Film Festival has become Australia's premiere international dance on film festival, created to celebrate and showcase dance filmmakers from Australia and across the globe.



Dilsharni Weerasinghe, Executive Director, Queensland Ballet said: 'This is the perfect first festival to be presented in our revitalised Thomas Dixon Centre, home of Queensland Ballet, where dance and community are truly at the heart of everything we do. Joining forces with Inspired Dance Film Festival to present an inspiring program of events, honours our commitment to support the sector and build connections and collaborations with fellow arts organisations and artists."

In more news ahead of its festival in October this year, the festival will further expand on their core values of inclusivity by introducing new award categories to shine the light on the diversity of our industry.

IDFF Co-Founder Ian Knowles, said: "This season we are excited to bring Inspired Dance Film Festival to Brisbane, in partnership with Queensland Ballet in their newly revitalised home, the Thomas Dixon Centre. The heritage-listed venue has been transformed into a stunning performing arts destination and cultural precinct, providing the perfect backdrop to present our exceptional dance films, dance filmmaking education program, and Gala Awards event. The synergy between both organisations, our shared values, and our commitment to the dance community feels like the perfect fit. We look forward to forging a strong bond and an ongoing relationship so we can firmly plant our feet in the heart of Brisbane and build this world-class festival event into the go-to destination for dance filmmakers from around the globe."

Inspired Dance Film Festival grew out of adversity when co-founder Ian Knowles diagnosed in 2013 with a terminal brain tumour and given 18 months to live. Despite this shocking news, Ian was led on a journey to find purpose again when it became clear that not only would he survive but continue to thrive. He came to realise he still loved dance and his biggest desire was to give back to the industry that has supported him. It took a while for that idea to germinate but what grew is Inspired Dance Film Festival. Knowing that this was more than a one-man job, Ian enlisted friend and fellow Perth dancer Rohan Seinor to co-found the festival with him. Whilst having had an extensive career as a performer himself, the thought of creating opportunities and avenues for other dancers with the same love and connection for dance was too enticing, and the perfect vehicle to segue into a career beyond performing. They are both so proud to provide the opportunity for the dance community to explore dance on film both here in Australia and internationally.