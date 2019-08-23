Help Find The Brisbane Charlies For CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Brisbane, we need your help! Willy Wonka will be relocating his factory from Melbourne to Brisbane in March 2020, taking up residence at QPAC's Lyric Theatre, and we are looking for our Charlie. The producers of the spectacular new musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory have begun the search for four talented local boys who will share the role of Charlie Bucket in the musical.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is perhaps his best-known story, and has proved to be one of the most enduring children's books of all time. This sumptuous new musical invites you to step inside a world of pure imagination for a delectable treat with songs from the original film including "Pure Imagination", "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket", alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score.

For the auditions, producers are looking for Brisbane-based boys of around 10 years of age, any ethnicity, an excellent singer with a naturally innocent voice, exhibiting wonderful innocence and vulnerability.

Producers John Frost and Craig Donnell said, "Our Sydney and Melbourne boys are having a wonderful time playing Charlie Bucket. It's such an amazing opportunity for young actors to play this leading role as they're on stage for almost the whole show and singing many of the great songs."

KEY INFORMATION/TIMELINE:

· Applications are now open and submissions are to be made only via the website: https://registration.gordonfrostorganisation.com/

· Submissions close midnight Sunday 15h September

· Auditions will take place in Brisbane on Monday 30 September, with call backs on 1 and 2 October

· All applicants must reside within 45mins travel time from QPAC (Southbank)





