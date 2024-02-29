Feature: Celestial Romance Unfolds as Javeenbah Theatre Hosts CONSTELLATIONS Play Reading

"Constellations" follows two characters, Marianne and Roland, as they navigate the complexities of their relationship across multiple parallel universes. The play delves into the impact of seemingly insignificant moments and choices on the course of their lives.

This unique rehearsed reading transcends the conventional script reading experience, offering a staged presentation where actors infuse performance elements, providing a polished and expressive interpretation of the play.



Under the direction of the talented Mikaela Murphy and featuring the stellar performances of Cassie Baan and Rory Schieles, this play reading promises to immerse audiences in the script, prompting reflections on their own lives and relationships.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Constellations' to our stage," said Miss Murphy.



"This play is a beautiful exploration of the human experience, and we believe our audience will be captivated by the script and these two phenomenal performers," she said.

The play reading of "Constellations" will take place on March 8-9, 2024, at Javeenbah Theatre.

Book online at www.javeenbah.org.au or phone 0417 004 466.