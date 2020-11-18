EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST ARE NOW OPEN FOR ANYWHERE FESTIVAL 2020

Expressions of Interest now open until 6 December to present performances at the 2021 Anywhere Festival running 6-23 May.

It's NUMBER TEN and if you've been holding off, this is the year to perform anywhere you want!

Whether it's storytelling in a lighthouse, music in a backyard, circus in a driveway, experiment in a black box or perform online from anywhere in the world.

That amazing Anywhere service

Productions receive on average over $8,000 of support from Anywhere Festival to help creatively develop, logistically assist and market your show.

Artistic Director Paul Osuch, Creative Producer Toni Wills with Tim Monley in an exciting new Digital Program Director role will provide the support to reach your creative and audience goals.

We can tailor to your needs, whether you are an emerging artist or an established artist looking to extend audiences or test new shows and to do it all within a COVID Safe framework.

Location Location Location

Perform in Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Noosa and we are now looking for performers and locations in Ipswich and the Moreton Bay region!

Or perform in all regions and create a mini tour!

Rent Free Venues or Bring Your Own

Performance makers can access rent-free non traditional locations negotiated by Anywhere to be used "as is", bring your own venue or work with us to approach a new venue. Or be part of our new hubs...

Anywhere Hubs

Anywhere have confirmed a series of hubs providing basic black box spaces from venues that support independent artists in West End, St. Lucia, Fortitude Valley, Moorooka and Maroochydore with more to be announced.

If you are coming from another region and found the nooks and crannies idea too logistically hard from a distance, the hubs are one of the ways we want to make it easy to get you here.

Register online shows free

Be part of the Anywhere Festival online program by performing from anywhere and being in the festival program. Online performances are free to register - yep that's right.

Access Digital resources

We will be able to offer resources to Anywhere shows delivering online. Tim Monley will be running this project providing an obviously limited amount of technical and mentoring resources in conjunction with some very cool partners we'll be announcing down the track.

A new way to do participation Fees

We're on a mission to remove the financial barriers and changing the festival/performer dynamic from the standard user pays model.

That's why this year we're trialling some new ideas.

Request to defer the upfront participation fee and pay from box office or provide in kind services to Anywhere Festival or mentor an emerging artist... or you can pay in instalments. Let us know you preference when you express interest and we'll work out which one we can do.

We want you to profit from your work while still being able to provide the amazing support for you that is a major part of what we provide better than anyone else at Anywhere Festival.

Anywhere Awards

For the first time Anywhere Awards will be sponsored by major arts organisation and established artists offering career development, mentorship and other career development opportunities as prizes.

First Nations led Workshops

For the first time, Anywhere will have a First Nations led Workshop series focussing on story telling and place in Sunshine Coast and Noosa. Make sure you express interest at the link early so you don't miss out.

Flexible dates responding to COVID

Key dates include Expression of Interest deadline by 6 December, confirmation by 21 December, workshops over January and February, 1-21 February to lock in your show listing for the program, 22 March festival program reveal, 6-23 May festival and 29 May for the Anywhere Awards.

Expressions of interest for show open 16 November and close 6 December and you can start with just contact details or a fully fleshed out idea

