Dr Chris and Dr Xand Return to QPAC to Kick Off Australian Tour of OPERATION OUCH!

TV's favourite doctors are returning to Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Concert Hall on 3 and 4 January 2023 to kick off the Australian tour of their brand-new show Operation Ouch! Live on Stage - Not for the Squeamish.

Following three sell-out Australian tours, and a smash hit season on London's West End, Dr Chris and Dr Xand are back! The show is packed with all-new crazy experiments and amazing facts, with the doctors exploring the fascinating world of biology and the incredible things your body can do. They will also share their favourite bits from their award-winning TV show which airs on ABC TV, including special video guest Dr Ronx.

Dr Chris and Dr Xand van Tulleken live in London with their families and are qualified doctors, trained at Oxford University. Dr Chris is a practising infectious diseases doctor, based at University College London Hospital, and Dr Xand is an Associate Professor at University College London's Health of the Public.

As well as Operation Ouch!, Xand is one of the regular doctors on BBC's Morning Live and they have both presented many other documentaries on health and medicine including What Are We Feeding Our Kids?, The Secrets of the Human Body, Frontline Doctors: Winter Migrant Crisis, Horizon, Is Binge Drinking Really That Bad?, Blow Your Mind, Sugar V Fat, The Secret Life Of Twins, and Medicine Men Go Wild.

In 2021 they released a podcast called A Thorough Examination; Addicted to Food which is now on BBC Radio. Dr Chris has an upcoming book about the food industry and the global obesity crisis.

According to Dr Xand, he is seven minutes older, half an inch shorter and five kilos heavier than his brother. Dr Chris is seven minutes younger, half an inch taller and five kilos lighter - and for this, he believes he is twice the man Xand is!

Dr Ronx is an emergency medicine doctor by profession, graduating from King's College Medical School in 2011. Operation Ouch! on CBBC was their first TV presenting job, and they recently presented The Truth Behind Boosting Your Immune System on BBC One and Are Women The Fitter Sex? on Channel 4. Their other TV appearances include The Unshockable Dr Ronx and Is COVID Racist?.

Operation Ouch! Live on Stage is written by Chris and Xand van Tulleken and directed by Peter Adams. It is presented by QPAC, Andrew Kay and Margot Teele.

Tickets for the QPAC shows are on sale from 10am on Friday 2 September 2022 via qpac.com.au or 136 246.