DINOSAURS OF PATAGONIA Exhibit is Coming to Queensland Museum in 2023

Some of the world's largest dinosaurs to have ever walked the earth will be stampeding their way into Queensland Museum in 2023 as part of a roar-some line-up of new exhibitions and colossal exhibits.

From South America to Southeast Queensland, visitors will be able to learn about the creatures that ruled the land, and walk with herbivores and carnivores from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous, periods, between 252 to 66 million years ago.

Dinosaurs of Patagonia will kick off the museum's year of the dinosaur when it opens on Friday 17 March 2023, featuring 13 dinosaur species and incredible fossils from South America.

On display will be the colossal Patagotitan, the largest known land animal which reached 37 metres long and weighed in at 70 tonnes; the carnivorous 6 tonne Tyrannotitan, one of the most ferocious predators of the Cretaceous period and Manidens condorensis, by contrast, one of the smallest herbivore dinosaurs known to date (75 centimetres tall).

Queensland Museum Network CEO Dr Jim Thompson said Dinosaurs of Patagonia will bring the fascinating world of our prehistoric past to life and will be a great experience for Dino fans and visitors.

"Dinosaurs have always been hugely popular at the museum, and this incredible exhibition brings together original dinosaur fossils dating back millions of years, full-scale casts of dinosaurs, and new discoveries," Dr Thompson said.

"The sheer size of the dinosaur skeletons in Dinosaurs of Patagonia is something you truly have to see for yourself to get an understanding of these massive, majestic creatures which once roamed the Earth."

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said dinosaurs continued to hold a fascination for people of all ages.

"Queensland is known for our dinosaur discoveries, so it's wonderful to showcase these incredible South American dinosaurs that perhaps may have roamed on our country as well," Minister Enoch said.

"Queensland Museum has shared our stories for 160 years and Dinosaurs of Patagonia tells the stories of creatures that were thousands of years in the making."

"The Queensland Government supports Queensland Museum to share the stories of our past, present exciting large-scale exhibitions that create great experiences for Queenslanders and visitors to our state, and grow the state's reputation for rich cultural experiences."

Visitors to Dinosaurs of Patagonia will be able to explore the exhibition through the eyes of palaeontologists, check out 3D animation and videos of dinosaurs and digs, and get close to some of the world's most remarkable fossils, including a real 2.4 metre Patagotitan femur.

Dinosaurs from Patagonia is developed by the Museo Paleontologico Egidio Feruglio (MEF), Argentina.

To join the waitlist for tickets, sign up here and be kept up to date with all the latest roarsome news!