DEAR ADULTS... Opens at Brisbane's Anywhere Festival Next Month

Co-created and written by Virag Dombay and Harry Fritsch, Dear Adults... is a new verbatim work that explores the world through the eyes of children as they ask questions, tell stories, and make their voices heard in an environment where adults are so quick to make them feel silent. Being run during Brisbane's Anywhere Festival, this show is bound to inspire, compel, and immerse its audience as its cast of children get to perform their own words taken from their own experiences.

Virag Dombay, who is also directing and performing in the show, believes that "the children have created something truly compelling and meaningful by revealing to us their inner thoughts about how they feel treated by adults." The work is designed to be an open letter to adults everywhere from the perspective of children chronicling the frustrations and yearnings they hold inside.

"Childhood is made up of limitless, imaginative stories that are often moulded by the experiences we have with the adults in our lives," says Fritsch. "So, it was fascinating to gather their stories, while using some of our own, to create this work that interrogates both the hopeful and heavy relationships that children have with parents, teachers, and all the adults that influence their lives in some fashion."

Being a verbatim piece, Dear Adults... is crafted from the real-life memories, anecdotes, and stories from the cast of twelve children who are performing in the show. Each of them has brought their own voice, style, and emotions to the words that form the script, documenting their complaints, concerns, and thoughts on how adults are treating them as individuals and running their world.



"Dear Adults... is thought-provoking for all ages," says Hamish Chappell, the show's Assistant Director. "It explores talking points that aren't discussed often but should be."

"Children are deeply concerned about their futures, and as adults, we're the only ones who can ensure that the world they inherit is one they can be proud of," comments Dombay. "Writing this show has taught me that, more often than not, children aren't happy with what we're delivering, how they are treated, and what kind of world we are creating. Yet, through all that fear is a tangible hopefulness and levity that you can only find in the mind of a child. It's the balance of these emotions that forms the hearts of Dear Adults... and we can't wait for audiences both young and old to experience it."

Arcana Brisbane will present Dear Adults... as part of the Brisbane Anywhere Festival for a limited number of shows from Friday the 21st of May to Sunday the 23rd of May 2021. Tickets are currently on sale at anywhere.is/dearadults.

