Circa Annnounces CIRCABILITY

Circa has announced CircAbility, an exciting and much anticipated new program bringing participants from the disability community together to learn circus skills and techniques in a series of month-long workshops and participant performances taking place in Brisbane, Cairns, Ipswich and the Gold Coast. CircAbility will commence in Brisbane on 1 March 2022.



A major new initiative for the company, CircAbility builds on a successful pilot program delivered in 2020. Based on Circa's philosophy of the ensemble, CircAbility has been created in collaboration with local artists and disability community members. The program enables participants to stretch limits, discover capacities and enjoy social contact as they become members of the CircAbility ensemble.



Yaron Lifschitz, Circa Artistic Director said: "CircAbility is an initiative that's close to my heart. It is a joyous sharing of circus and its ability to empower, thrill and nourish. With the generous support of our funding and project partners, the program brings the experience of circus to people with a disability. We have worked closely with members of the community to tailor a program that is accessible, inclusive and impactful. We would love to grow this initiative into an ongoing program that celebrates the potential in everyone."

Leading the project is Queensland based creative Laura Hansford who most recently wrote and directed Opera Queensland's touring production Are You Lonesome Tonight, and is currently a Resident Director at Circa.



"CircAbility is a union of everything exciting about circus. Individually circus is a unique opportunity to surprise yourself, to take your body, your mind and your creativity beyond what you imagine to be possible. As a community, circus is a binding agent, a place where you learn to trust and be trusted, to encounter risk amongst friends knowing that you will be caught, held and lifted.



The program has been in development since 2020 and at the heart of that journey has always been the desire to create a space where people who experience disability can connect, have fun and share the joy and adventure of circus. CircAbility participants can expect to stretch both their creativity and their limits, trying their hand at balancing, tumbling and aerial work, all under the guidance of trained circus artists.



Circa's team has worked in partnership with a group of artists living with disability to create a structured program for all abilities. CircAbility will allow the space for participants to explore and test skills, whatever their interests may be. A range of Low Sensory classes are available through-out the program and all of the host venues were chosen with accessibility in mind," said Hansford

Disability Artist Lauren Watson specialises in aerials, circus, physical theatre and improvised movement and is one of the CircAbility project leads.



"CircAbility offers a fun and safe space to explore circus, movement and physical theatre with one of Australia's most successful contemporary circus organisations. The program looks at how to adapt skills to meet the individual strengths and abilities of participants and highlights the diversity that the community has to offer the artistic world," said Watson.

Key dates and registration details

CircAbility registrations open Monday 14 February 2022

Registrations and more information: circa.org.au/circability

Programs may be eligible for NDIS funding.



Brisbane

1 March - 25 March, Brisbane Powerhouse Stores

Ipswich

29 March - 23 April, Studio 188



Gold Coast

3 May - 28 May, HOTA Studio 1

Cairns

30 May - 25 June, Cairns CBD