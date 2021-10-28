Cabaret Icon Reuben Kaye Brings THE KAYE HOLE to QPAC in January

After smashing the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Fringe World Perth, Adelaide Fringe Festival and Melt Festival Brisbane this year, Reuben Kaye, the star of The Butch is Back, will return to Brisbane with his acclaimed late-night adults-only cabaret variety show The Kaye Hole.

Described as "the evil love child of Liza Minnelli and Jim Carrey" (British Theatre Guide), the comedian and cabaret star will storm Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC's) Cremorne Theatre from 6 January to 12 February 2022 with his virtuosic, queer, messy and award-winning critically acclaimed show.

With Reuben's stunning vocals backed by a live band and supporting performances from a line-up of some of Brisbane's best live acts, The Kaye Hole promises a night like no other.

Reuben will host each performance delivering at speed a rich, cultural critique layered with word-play, double AND single entendre. This isn't just cabaret - Reuben Kaye 'is what happens when you tell your children they can be anything.'

Reuben has toured the world picking up Best Cabaret Awards at Fringe World Perth and Adelaide Fringe Festival 2021, was nominated for the most outstanding show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival this year and enjoyed standing ovations and sold out shows at Brisbane Powerhouse, The Tivoli Brisbane and North Australian Festival of Arts Townsville.

Just back from the Darwin Festival and recording a TEDx talk, this tour de force has hand-picked the most incredible Brisbane-based circus, burlesque, drag, dance and music acts to showcase in The Kaye Hole at QPAC this January and February.

The thrilling line-up includes Tina Del Twist - cabaret chanteuse, Ashleigh Roper - aerialist and contortionist, Hope One - performance poet and beatboxer and Luna Thicc and the THICC shake crew - drag artists and dancers, with more artists to be announced.

Sure to be the hottest show in town this summer, don't miss The Kaye Hole. Tickets on sale now at qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.