Brisbane Powerhouse Reveals October Programming

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Brisbane Powerhouse has announced its October programme, spanning theatre, contemporary performance, music, visual art and major community celebrations. From Shakespearean drama and literary legends to the return of the city’s biggest festival of Queer Arts and Culture, the month brings together acclaimed artists, bold ideas and boundary-pushing work along the riverfront.

BELL SHAKESPEARE’S MACBETH

THU 01 – SAT 03 OCT

Something wicked this way comes... Experience Macbeth, a gripping tale of prophecy, betrayal and fate, brought to life by Australia’s National Theatre Company, Bell Shakespeare. Witness the rise and fall of Macbeth, played by Anthony Taufa, whose pursuit of power leads him down a devastating path. A journey into the darkness of human nature, Macbeth is Shakespeare at his most haunting.

THE LIBRARIAN

THU 01 – SAT 03 OCT

At first glance, Paul-Émile Dumoulin seems like an ordinary librarian. But the moment he opens a book, reality begins to unravel, transporting him into the wild and wonderful worlds hidden between the pages. Blending clowning, physical theatre and circus, this charming production invites young audiences to celebrate the joy of reading and the magic of imagination.

BRISBANE WRITERS FESTIVAL

THU 08 – SUN 11 OCT

Brisbane Writers Festival returns to Brisbane Powerhouse for a celebration of stories, ideas and the people who bring them to life. From literary fiction and crime to history, memoir, comedy and page-turning thrillers, the festival’s diverse program of conversations, panels, salons and talks offers plenty to discover for book lovers of all kinds.

TIGRAN HAMASYAN

WED 21 OCT

Internationally acclaimed Armenian pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan brings Manifeste, his latest genre-defying work, to Australia. Fusing jazz, progressive rock and the folkloric traditions of his homeland, Hamasyan delivers a spellbinding live performance that showcases extraordinary virtuosity, emotional depth and musical innovation.

ONESIE WORLD

Thu 08 – Sat 24 Oct

Brisbane will become a sea of handmade onesies this October with Onesie World, a large-scale participatory artwork by Adele Varcoe and First Nations artist Dylan Mooney. From 08–23 October, the community is invited to join free makers' workshops led by Varcoe at Brisbane Powerhouse and State Library of Queensland, helping to create 1,000 unique wearable artworks.

On Saturday 24 October, onesie wearers will gather at New Farm Park for a mass celebration, welcoming boats from River Pride Parade. Once the festivities wrap up, participants can take their onesie home to keep.

RUBBER DUCK BY FLORENTIJN HOFMAN

Wed 21 Oct – Sun 08 Nov

For the first time, acclaimed Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman's beloved 15-metre-tall Rubber Duck is floating into Brisbane for Melt! Having delighted millions in cities around the world, this larger-than-life artwork will take to the riverfront in a new pink edition. Free and open to all, come see the spectacle for yourself.

MR FIRST NATION

Wed 21 Oct – Fri 23 Oct

Born from the legacy of Miss First Nation, the inaugural pageant shines a spotlight on the strength, creativity and diversity of Blak Kings from across the nation. Across two heats, contestants will compete in Best National Costume and Mr Talent, culminating in a spectacular Grand Final where Mr First Nation will be crowned.

THE BUTTERFLY WHO FLEW INTO THE RAVE

Fri 23 + Sat 24 Oct

Award-winning choreographer Oli Mathiesen's radical contemporary dance work has captivated audiences internationally, from Edinburgh Fringe and RISING to Liveworks and the Venice Biennale. Set to Suburban Knight's Nocturbulous Behaviour, witness three dancers push their bodies to the limits in a relentless, hypnotic exploration of rave culture.

RIVER PRIDE PARADE

Sat 24 Oct

River Pride Parade returns in a new twilight timeslot, with a sparkling flotilla of boats and watercraft cruising from West End to Brisbane Powerhouse as thousands gather along the river to celebrate. With expanded riverside activations, dedicated viewing precincts and themed party boats, the waterfront will come alive with colour, music and community spirit.

THANK GOD YOU'RE QUEER

Sun 25 Oct

A fabulous gay twist on Australia's most successful improvised show. Join Brisbane's finest LGBTQIA+ improvisers as they bring to life scenes inspired by the experiences of audience members. Each scene features a guest improviser, all of whom are exploring queer territory for the first time.

QUEER POWERPOINT

Wed 28 Oct

This cult experimental performance series sees queer creatives explore ideas, obsessions and hot takes using the most ubiquitous of presentation tools: PowerPoint. Expect surprising stories, secret passions, wild speculation and plenty of queer imagination.

JUDE YORK

Thu 29 Oct

From rural Queensland to major stages around the world, Jude York is quickly becoming one of Australia's most exciting artists. Blending euphoric, dancefloor-ready pop with raw emotional vulnerability, Jude's breakout EP HEARTSTRINGS and viral hit 'Camilla' have earned him more than a million monthly Spotify listeners. With music that celebrates the wholesome, amplifies the quiet and creates earnest joy, Jude is ready to bring something special to Melt.

TRANS THEATRE SYMPOSIUM

Thu 29 + Sat 31 Oct

Make way for the future of trans theatre. Led by Leila Enright and Dino Dimitriadis, the Trans Theatre Symposium brings Queensland's trans artists, writers and creatives together for three days of masterclasses, showings and conversations. Come celebrate what's new and help shape what comes next.

NO SEASONS

Fri 30 + Sat 31 Oct

After sell-out seasons in Melbourne and Edinburgh, No Seasons brings its acclaimed exploration of IVF and parenthood to Melt. At 19, artist Oliver Ayres froze 22 eggs before beginning hormone therapy. Almost a decade later, he's faced with a question that once felt far away: does he want to become a parent? Through an immersive audio-visual spectacle, No Seasons confronts the hopes, uncertainties and ethical questions surrounding one of life's biggest choices.

ALWAYS ON

Powerhouse Farmers Markets: Every Saturday (6 am to 12 noon)

Powerhouse Store: Monday – Saturday

Mary Mae's: Monday – Sunday

Bar Alto: Tuesday – Sunday

Vertigo: Friday + Saturday

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