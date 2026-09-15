A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS to Return to Brisbane Stage for Tenth Anniversary

NEW! Brisbane Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brisbane & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Australia's naughtiest Christmas tradition A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS will return for its tenth anniversary year in 2026. After a decade being Brisbane's favourite risqué Christmas tradition, Santa's behaviour will only get worse this December when he and his elves grace The Twelfth Night Theatre stage.

Settle in at your cabaret table with a cocktail in hand and a live band, while our merry bunch of idiots tear through twisted carols, outrageous sketches, powerhouse vocals, burlesque and pop bangers with a peppermint twist.

Returning to the role of Santa for his tenth year running is everyone's favourite Stephen Hirst, joined by fellow ten-year stalwart Aurelie Roque. Crackermilk favourite Emily Kristopher is returning for her ninth year of festive filth, with Olivia Horne, Tom Pocilujko and Mateja Sardelis rounding out the 2026 cast.

A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS was created in 2017 by Australian theatre maestros Alex Woodward and Daniel Venz for fans of Magic Mike, La Clique and The Play That Goes Wrong.

“A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS was born from wanting a Christmas-flavoured night out that was fun, filthy and absolutely not appropriate for mum to watch,” commented creator and producer Alex Woodward. “It's hard to believe that the ridiculous show we created is now celebrating its tenth year after playing to over 60,000 people across five cities and two countries.”

To celebrate the show's tenth anniversary, the production will stage THE BIRTHDAY PARTY, a one-night-only performance on Tuesday 15 December. It will see the return of some of the show's most beloved cast from past seasons return to the stage for an extended show, commemorated with an on-stage cake.

“We can't think of a better way to celebrate than with a nod to all the brilliant creatives and audiences who have helped us stage A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS year after year. Whether it's your first year seeing the production, or your tenth, we can guarantee a lot of laughs and less disappointment than your last one-night-stand, so come join the party,” added Woodward.

A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS will play from 3 to 20 December 2026 at The Twelfth Night Theatre, Bowen Hills, with tickets now on sale.

Love Theater in Brisbane? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Australia - Brisbane Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming