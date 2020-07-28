Brisbane Festival Announces 2020 Programme

Queensland's most anticipated event will return in September with a joyous and uplifting program spanning giant outdoor installations, intimate street concerts, suburban symphonies and an epic new light and laser installation.

The debut Brisbane Festival program from Artistic Director Louise Bezzina will bring the unexpected and the delightful to Brisbane from 4 - 26 September, reaching all 190 suburbs of the city with a line-up unlike any presented before.

Unveiling her "Boldly Brisbane" program today, Ms Bezzina said the three-week Festival was meticulously curated to bring personal and human connection back to everyday life.

"Programming this year's Festival was a bumpy ride but one that allowed us to stretch our imagination, redefine the expectations and experiences of an international arts festival and really shine a light on the rich seam of exceptional talent running through this city and this state," said Louise Bezzina.

"The 2020 program was swiftly and carefully curated and created within the span of 3 months as the world changed in line with our new norm of COVID-19 restrictions."

The Festival will reawaken Brisbane with 490 performances across 91 events - 73 of which are free - to bring joy and hope to every corner of the city.

There are 28 new works commissioned especially for Brisbane Festival 2020 and over 700 local artists will be employed, bolstering an industry that was decimated by COVID-19.

"Brisbane Festival will employ the largest number of Queensland artists in our history to help deliver a truly local Festival that will revitalise and uplift our city," Ms Bezzina said.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said she was looking forward to a very special Brisbane Festival 2020.

"Brisbane Festival is full of innovative and exciting productions that will lift our spirits and see local artists connect with audiences once again through COVID-safe arts experiences," Minister Enoch said.

"The Palaszczuk Government's investment in Brisbane Festival will continue to drive our plan for economic recovery as well as support the arts and creative sector.

"This year, we are also investing in the exciting new Working Title program, supporting 10 Queensland creative teams to develop and present new performance works for the festival."

Check out the full programme at https://www.brisbanefestival.com.au/.

