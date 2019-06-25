Bolshoi Ballet Arrives In Brisbane For Exclusive Season

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) rolled out the red carpet today as Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet arrived at the Centre ahead of its exclusive 2019 QPAC International Series season.

The Bolshoi Ballet will present two spectacular ballets from their repertoire Spartacus and Jewels from (26 June to 7 July).

Queensland Chief Executive John Kotzas welcomed the acclaimed Russian ballet company to Brisbane as they prepared for their first performance of Spartacus tomorrow night Wednesday 26 June in QPAC's Lyric Theatre.

"QPAC is elated to roll out the red carpet for the mighty Bolshoi Ballet's return visit. From the close of the Bolshoi's highly successful visit in 2013, our discussion with the company quickly turned to how soon they could return to Queensland. It was just a matter of finding time in their demanding international performance schedule," said Mr Kotzas.

"A tour to the other side of the world is no small undertaking. Last week QPAC received five 40-foot sea containers of sets and costumes which have travelled from Moscow to Brisbane. Today we welcome over 150 members of this outstanding company, including Principal dancers Ekaterina Krysanova, Anna Nikulina, Olga Smirnova, Yulia Stepanova, Mikhail Lobukhin, Artem Ovcharenko, Denis Rodkin and Alexander Volchkov.

"It is an honour and a credit to QPAC and Queensland that the Bolshoi's first visit back to Australia in six years is another exclusive season as part of our International Series.

"The stage is set for 13 breathtaking performances, which promise to thrill audiences from ballet aficionados to novices alike," Mr Kotzas said.

"Regional Queenslanders can also experience a free simulcast of Spartacus live from the Lyric Theatre to nine venues across the state on Saturday 6 July.

"It is a pleasure to present these two magnificent ballets to audiences in Brisbane and beyond, through our regional simulcast of Spartacus. I urge people to take this rare opportunity to experience this world acclaimed ballet company while they are here in the Queensland.

"In addition to the on-stage performances, Bolshoi's impact will be enhanced by a program of events including a free I am Spartacus exhibition in QPAC's Tony Gould Gallery, which showcases the theme of revolutionaries, including local Brisbane stories to explore. Further discovery can be found in QPAC's central tunnel exhibition about the two ballet productions and slogans that have fuelled revolutions the world over. There will also be pre-performance conversations and masterclasses, to engage and inspire ballet fans and students," Mr Kotzas said.

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra will acompany the Bolshoi for both ballets, conducted by Pavel Sorokin.

The QPAC International Series is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It's Live! In Queensland events calendar. The Series is also supported by Principal Partner MinterEllison.

The 2019 QPAC International Series partners also include: Supporting Partners: Brisbane Airport Corporation, Mapei, Macquarie Telecom, Emporium Hotels South Bank and National Storage, Airline Partner: Singapore Airlines, Champagne Partner: Moët Hennessy, Media Partners: JCDecaux, Schwartz Media (The Saturday Paper and The Monthly) and Supporting benefactors: Friends of QPAC International Series.

For more information, visit www.qpac.com.au/bolshoi





