BLUEY'S BIG SHOW Arrives In Her Hometown Of Brisbane For Real Life!

Queensland’s own megastar Bluey and the Heeler family are back in their hometown of Brisbane with the live theatre show, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!



Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), in association with BBC Studios, Andrew Kay and Windmill Theatre Co. proudly presents the Australian exclusive return season of Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show in QPAC’s Playhouse from 30 December 2023 to 20 January 2024.



Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, the hit live show based on the Emmy® Award-winning animated television series, features an original story by Brisbane’s own Bluey creator Joe Brumm and music by Brisbane-based Bluey composer, Joff Bush.



Bluey, little sister Bingo, and Mum and Dad star in this captivating live theatre show featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets, exclusively at QPAC these summer school holidays.



Director of Bluey’s Big Play and Artistic Director of Windmill Theatre Co. Rosemary Myers said the producers were thrilled to collaborate with QPAC again to bring the hit live show back to Bluey’s hometown.



“This is very much a homecoming for the show which had its world premiere in QPAC’s Playhouse in December 2020. Bluey’s birthplace is Brisbane, with its incredible creative team all from the Sunshine State. It was very fitting that we co presented Bluey’s Big Play with QPAC and opened its premiere season there,” said Ms Myers.



“After a sell-out QPAC season, the show went on to break children’s entertainment box office records across Australia performing 447 times across 65 venues. Bluey’s Big Play has since completed an extensive tour across North America with a U.K. and Ireland tour starting this month.



“The returning show features the same story audiences know and love but is now even more interactive. We expect that there will be a whole new generation who will be delighted to see it for the first time.



“We know how much love there is out there for Bluey. It is both thrilling and an honour to transform these brilliant characters into a three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with audiences in Queensland again.”



QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas AM welcomed the return of Bluey’s Big Play exclusively to Brisbane these school holidays.



“Bluey is a phenomenal Brisbane success story. We are proud to have been a creative and presenting partner for this theatrical work that brought the beloved Bluey characters and stories from the screen to the stage winning the hearts of Australian and international audiences,” said Mr Kotzas.



“This partnership reflects our longstanding commitment to developing and programming productions that encourage children’s participation in the arts and to collaborating with local companies to create new works and share Australian stories on stage.



“The set of Bluey’s Big Play reflects Brisbane’s iconic architecture, scenery and even some of our flora and fauna, with an endearing story that also includes local references. It’s wonderful that families can feel a sense of connection and pride in seeing their city and culture reflected on stage."



This is Bluey’s Big Play, For Real Life.



When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans!



Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.



Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is a live theatre show featuring brilliantly created puppets.

This is Bluey brought to real life.



Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show runs in QPAC’s Playhouse from 30 December 2023 to 20 January 2024. Bookings at Click Here or phone 136 246.