BLUEY'S BIG PLAY to Open at QPAC Brisbane

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Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show will bring Australia's favourite family to life in a playful 45‑minute performance packed with music, imagination and big heart. With beautifully crafted puppets and all the charm of the Emmy Award‑winning TV series, it's a theatrical adventure the whole family can enjoy together. Performances will run 13 to 24 January 2027.

Live on stage, audiences will see Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit) as they embark on a fun live adventure. When Dad is hoping for a quiet afternoon on the bean bag, Bluey and Bingo have other ideas. Using all the games, imagination and ingenuity at their disposal, they set out to get him up and playing along!

This smash‑hit live show has travelled the globe, playing to over 2 million fans across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the UAE. Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, with original music by composer Joff Bush, the show also features the iconic voices of Melanie Zanetti (Mum) and David McCormack (Dad).

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy welcomed the return of Bluey's Big Play and shared QPAC's pride in showing the iconic production.

“It's a delight to welcome Bluey's Big Play back to Brisbane, giving more families the opportunity to experience this much-loved live production. We can't wait to welcome Bluey into our newest venue, the spectacular Glasshouse Theatre, with so many quintessential Brisbane scenes from the series such as South Bank and the Wheel visible through the foyer's rippled glass.

“QPAC is immensely proud to welcome Bluey's Big Play to its stage and to continue supporting the success of this uniquely Australian story that resonates with audiences across the world,” says Ms Healy.

Enjoy a heart‑warming, laugh‑out‑loud experience that brings families together through play, imagination and joy. Whether it's your child's first theatre show or a special family outing, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is guaranteed to create memories that last long after the curtain comes down.

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