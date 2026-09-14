Cia. dos Palhaços Will Perform CONCERTO EM RI MAIOR at the Auditório Salvador de Ferrante

NEW! Brazil Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brazil & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cia. dos Palhaços will present Concerto em Ri Maior at the Auditório Salvador de Ferrante (Guairinha) in Curitiba, Brazil, Sept. 18-20.

Performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. The production runs approximately 70 minutes and is recommended for audiences ages 10 and older.

The musical comedy follows maestro and clown Wilson Shevchenko as he attempts to conduct a concert inspired by his Russian heritage. Because Shevchenko does not speak Portuguese, he relies on Sarrafo, his partner and translator, to help him communicate with the audience and perform his family's compositions. The production combines live music, physical comedy, improvisation and audience participation.

The cast features Eliezer Vander Brock as Wilson Shevchenko and Felipe Ternes as Sarrafo. Vander Brock also serves as musical director, while Ternes is the artistic director. The production uses instruments including piano, guitar, accordion, castanets and harmonica, with audience members joining the performance as a chorus.

Concerto em Ri Maior was created in 2005 and has been presented in more than 90 cities in Brazil and Portugal. The production is part of the repertoire of Cia. dos Palhaços, a Curitiba-based circus, theater and music company.

Tickets are R$80 for full-price admission and R$40 for half-price admission, with a 13% administration fee. Tickets are available through DiskIngressos.

The Auditório Salvador de Ferrante is located at Rua XV de Novembro, 971, in central Curitiba.

Don't Miss a Brazil News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Local Shows