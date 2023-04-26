WAM Theatre Will Donate Portion of Ticket Sales to the Elizabeth Freeman Center

In accordance with their unique mission of arts as activism, WAM Theatre has announced that a portion of the box office for their spring production, a special co-production with Berkshire Theatre Group of What The Constitution Means To Me, will be donated to Elizabeth Freeman Center. The production runs May 18th through June 3 at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge. Tickets are on sale now, and a portion of all sales goes to the lifesaving and vital work of Elizabeth Freeman Center.



"We are honored to be the recipient of a portion of WAM's proceeds for What the Constitution Means to Me," Executive Director Janis Broderick said. "Elizabeth Freeman Center envisions a community free from domestic and sexual violence in which all people live in safety and justice with dignity, and we are fortunate to be able to do this work with the support of great community partners like WAM and Berkshire Theatre Group."



The Elizabeth Freeman Center provides lifesaving, life renewing hope, help and healing to survivors of domestic, dating and sexual violence and their families of Berkshire County. They have a 24/7 toll-free hotline number (1-866-401-2425), offices in North Adams, Pittsfield and Great Barrington, staff available in four county courts, two police stations and Berkshire County Kids' Place. Promoting social justice and working to end all forms of oppression are essential to their work. Each year, the Elizabeth Freeman Center reaches 5,000 people throughout Berkshire County.





"One of the important arcs of the play is around the main character's journey to understand the impact of domestic violence on her matrilineal line," states Kristen Van Ginhoven, WAM's Founding Artistic Director who is directing What The Constitution Means to Me. "Heidi sees her journey to come to understanding as part of what she calls in the play her 'ancestor's errand'. Given that, it immediately was clear that the Elizabeth Freeman Center should be the recipient for this co-production."



Each year since its inception in 2010, WAM has donated a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales from their main stage production to an organization(s) whose mission connects to the theme of the play.. Even at the height of the pandemic when productions moved online, WAM remained committed to fulfilling this key element of their mission. They are thrilled that for What The Constitution Means To Me, Berkshire Theatre Group will join them in making a gift to Elizabeth Freeman Center in honor of their wonderful work especially with women and girls of Berkshire county.



"Berkshire Theatre Group understands that fundamental to its designation as a not-for-profit organization in the state of Massachusetts is a focus to serve, to educate and better its community," said Kate Maguire, BTG Artistic Director and CEO.



For many years, BTG has sponsored children as part of its arts in education program that serves over 10,0000 area school children with scholarships for outreach programs. Like WAM, BTG often gives a portion of sales to sister organizations. BTG provides for area food and clothing drives and has given portions of sales over the past two years to Black Theatre United. For its upcoming production of Moana Jr, the theatre will donate to Oceana. From 2020 through 2022, BTG was honored to receive the Encore Award annually from The Actors Fund, not only for the portions of sales that the theatre committed to the Fund, but for "demonstrating compassion and dedication to everyone in the entertainment community who brings the performing arts to our stages.



"BTG is honored to join WAM and to once again give a portion of its ticket sales to the extraordinary work of the Elizabeth Freeman Center," Maguire shared..



Over the years WAM has connected with over 25 organizations and donated over $85,000. They've focused primarily on supporting Berkshires-based organizations, but when the fit with the play is right they have also partnered with national and even international organizations -- such as the Mother of Peace Orphanage in South Africa and Edna Adan Hospital in Somaliland. Each year this commitment to giving back grows stronger and evolves.



"The Elizabeth Freeman Center is on the front lines for families and individuals, especially those identifying as women and girls, here in Berkshire County." said Molly Merrihew, WAM Managing Director. "They are the major safety net in our community for survivors seeking safety and opportunity, and their work has only become more vital since the pandemic. We feel honored to highlight their work and to help sustain this important community resource."



The Elizabeth Freeman Center was selected as the recipient by WAM Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group for the many services they offer that uplift the Berkshire Community. The center offers an array of free, adaptable and confidential services, including a 24/7 hotline with immediate emergency services for people in danger or who just want information for themselves or someone they know. The center also offers counseling and support, help with protection orders and safety needs, shelter, safe supervised visitation, and advocacy including on money and housing issues. Additionally, offering a financial independence initiative "Money School". The organization specializes in services for immigrant, LGBTQ, and child survivors, and survivors with disabilities, and their youth educators go into schools and talk about healthy relationships and provide sex education.



Your ticket purchase contributes to uplifting the Elizabeth Freeman Center while sustaining two Berkshire Arts organizations telling an impactful story of family maternal-lines and human rights and that centers those identifying as women and girls. WAM Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group are proud to offer equitable seating for this production and encourage patrons to select the ticket price that best fits their needs. Tickets range from $26-$96. WAM invites audience members to choose from one of the suggested price levels, while keeping in mind that the higher ticket price you are able to select, the more we will be able to donate to the Elizabeth Freeman Center. WAM Theatre and BTG also offer group tickets (for groups of ten or more) and $5 for EBT card holders.