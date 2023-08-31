WAM Theatre Hosts Free Community “Devised Theater” Workshops

WAM Theatre has announced a series of free Fall workshops. Artists and community members are invited to join WAM’s experienced teaching artists to experiment with techniques of devised theater as a form that encourages empowered creative expression. The first two FREE theatre workshops that are now enrolling are: Devising Theatre for Strength & Resiliency with Priscilla Kane Hellweg on Sept 23 at the WAM Theatre Hub in Lenox and Devising Theatre Online with Nicole Orabona on Sept 30 over Zoom.



As the phrase suggests, “devised theatre” is a performance method where the play is “invented” by the performers, rather than constructed from a pre-written script. The process is collaborative; participants use a variety of techniques—which might include writing, improvisation, games, movement, and brainstorming—to create original work. Unlike purely improvised shows, devised theatre uses activities to come up with material that is then shaped into a planned performance.



Each workshop in WAM’s Fall series offers members the opportunity to engage with theatrical storytelling, and community building connections using a variety of devising practices. These special afternoon workshops are free and open to all, regardless of experience level.



“Bringing our community together through devised theater is a natural fit for WAM,” states WAM Theatre Teaching Artist and new Director of Community Engagement, Maizy Scarpa. “Not only is it a fantastic tool for imaginative storytelling but it’s also a communal practice, which makes it a powerful conduit for activism. Instead of bringing a written script to life, the devising process brings a group’s ideas, imaginations, fears, and dreams into three-dimensional space. Once there, the ensemble can choose what to explore, celebrate, question, and center.”



Devised Theatre for Strength and Resiliency with Priscilla Kane Hellweg will take place on Saturday September 23rd, 1:30-4pm, in-person at the WAM Creative Hub in downtown Lenox. Hellweg will guide the group through devised theatre exercises to imagine a better tomorrow. Drawing upon collective ideas, hopes, experiences, and practices, the group will create a distilled performance of theater, dance, and rhythm.



Devising Theatre Online with Nicole Orabona takes place on the following Saturday, September 30th, 2-4pm. Aimed at those wanting to expand their artistic practice and connect digitally with a greater sphere of collaborators, this program is entirely online and facilitated over Zoom. Orabona will lead improvisation and collaboration activities to explore the process of creating art and connecting through digital platforms. While this workshop will be taught through the lens of theater, creative artists of other disciplines–– as well as anyone ready to discover their creativity–– are welcome to participate. People with barriers to in-person workshops (whether due to health, scheduling, transportation or other reasons), and those curious about virtual collaboration are encouraged to take advantage of this unique workshop.



“These workshops are the perfect opportunity to spend time with your creative self and to connect with WAM’s mission of arts activism. And with your community,” added Scarpa. “Join us for a couple of hours to play with free expression and your imagination.”



The workshops are expected to sell out, and registration is now open. Visit www.wamtheatre.com/workshops/ to reserve your spot or to learn more. This FREE and accessible community program is made possible through partnerships with Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation (Arts Build Community Incubation Grant), local cultural councils, and special donors like you. These workshops part of WAM’s ongoing commitment to engaging with, learning from, and mutually supporting their ever-shifting local community. Through these events, WAM hopes to create spaces––physical and virtual–– where people from a variety of backgrounds can gather, connect, and counteract polarization and isolation in our communities through artistic expression. In the process, WAM will use the opportunity to learn more about what needs, desires, and interests are priorities in the community, which in turn may guide future programming.