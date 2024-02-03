Video: Watch a Trailer for STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT Starring Jim Ortlieb at Huntington Theatre

Watch a new trailer for Stand Up If You're Here Tonight, running January 20 - March 23 at The Huntington Theatre below!

The production is written and directed by John Kolvenbach and features a performance from Jim Ortlieb.

"You’ve tried everything. Yoga. Acupuncture. Therapy. You floated in salt water in the pitch black dark. You juiced, you cleansed, you journaled, you cut, you volunteered. You ate only RINDS for three days and nights. You reached out, you looked within. You have tried. And yet here you are.” So begins a new play by Olivier Award-nominated playwright John Kolvenbach.

Jim Ortlieb delivers a tour-de-force performance as a man desperate for connection, bent by isolation, and deeply in love with the audience itself. After sold out runs in LA, Chicago, and Paris, this thoroughly unique, interactive theatrical experience comes to the intimate 150-seat, and gorgeously renovated Maso Studio! Maso Studio @ The Huntington Theatre 264 Huntington Avenue, Boston MA 02115.



