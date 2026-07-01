Review: THE AMERICAN FIVE at Berkshire Theatre Group

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. Sign Up

Sydney Elisabeth, Rashun Carter

Photo: Caelan Carlough

THE AMERICAN FIVE brings together five extraordinary figures whose influence helped shape the Civil Rights Movement and the course of American history. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, activist and advocate, Bayard Rustin, organizer of the March on Washington and King’s trusted advisor, Stanley Levison, and Clarence B. Jones, the speechwriter behind key portions of the “I Have a Dream” address. Set in the tense days leading up to the march, the play examines the strategy, collaboration and moral conviction behind one of the most consequential events in American history. Through intimate conversations and moments of debate, the play reveals the friendships, challenges and shared vision that helped change a nation.

Winner of the Helen Hayes Award for Best New Play, THE AMERICAN FIVE is the debut for playwright, Chess Jakobs, a North American writer and environmental social scientist. Across their body of work, Jakobs explores hidden histories, environmental issues and the complexities of human nature. THE AMERICAN FIVE had its World Premiere in September 2025 at Ford’s Theatre in Washington DC.

The cast features Rashun Carter as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Sydney Elisabeth as Coretta Scott King, Destan Owens as Bayard Rustin, Harry Smith as Stanley Levison and Brett Diggs as Clarence Jones. All deliver first rate performances that indicate they have worked hard and do a good job of presenting their characters energy and emotion rather than an imitation or impression.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Baron E. Pugh, Costume Designer Danielle Preston, Lighting Designer Sam Rushen, Sound Designer Amoirie Perteet, Projections Designer Alex Hill, Intimacy Coordinator Vik Abbott-Main and Stage Manager Jason Hindelang.

The deep, unbreakable commitment of Bayard Rustin, Stanley Levison, Clarence B. Jones, Coretta Scott King and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was the driving force behind Jakobs’s inspiration for highlighting this incredibly important part of history. “I really respect these people because of the wealth of resilience that they had,". “So essentially what I did was look at events based on history and then, like a coloring book, color in what might have been right about all historical figures they don’t talk about in most of our historical books,” Jakobs reflected. “The curious mind in me as an artist is wondering what are all of the factors in history that would lead to the conversation happening in those moments. From reading memoirs and research, there are several mentioning them getting together over dinner, of them even singing together sometimes. Dr. King actually loved to cook. He loved to make smothered greens.“

Rashun Carter, Destan Owens

Photo: Caelan Carlough

THE AMERICAN FIVE Intersects Black, Queer, and Jewish histories to showcase the collective work required to bring about societal change. It reminds of those who came before us and what they did in the name of Freedom and rights. Jakobs says that "ultra right-wing America has tried to take over the term "American" and I say no!" To those who ask, who is the next Martin Luther King, Jakobs replies, you are. They feel that the things we do in this country impact everyone in this country and ask: "Why are you not saying anything?"

THE AMERICAN FIVE continues on the Larry Vaber stage at Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge through July 11.

Reader Reviews

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows