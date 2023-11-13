Vermilion Theater to Present Immersive Bilingual Version Of GOD OF CARNAGE By Yasmina Reza

After stirring up audiences with its multiple successful runs of Constellations by Nick Payne, Vermilion Theater is set to unveil the raw, unadulterated pulse of human nature with its latest production, God of Carnage, from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3, at the Plaza Theatres, Boston Center for the Arts (539 Tremont St, Boston, Mass. 02116).

Originally founded at Yale University and with the support of its sister group, Yale Vermilion, Vermilion Theater is a young AAPI theater troupe based in Boston, as well as a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As the first theater group that aims to produce plays performed in both Mandarin and English, Vermilion Theater continues to strive toward bridging the language gap in performing arts and bringing Chinese culture into mainstream theater.

God of Carnage, a Tony Award-winning piece by playwright Yasmina Reza, intricately strips away the civilized facade of two pairs of parents to reveal the instinctual ferocity lying beneath. Directed and translated by Vermilion's Artistic Director, Yuning Su, Vermilion Theater's version of the play breaks traditional theatrical boundaries by providing an immersive experience that engulfs the audience in the unfolding chaos on stage.

"In God of Carnage, we blur the lines between the audience and the actors, creating an engaging, immersive environment where the audience is as much a part of the storytelling as the characters themselves," said Yuning Su. "This play challenges both the audience and the actors to confront the discomfort of what lies beneath the surface of civility. We're delighted to bring such a provocative and darkly humorous work to life."

Consistent with Vermilion Theater's innovative tradition, God of Carnage is performed in Mandarin and English with English subtitles, ensuring an inclusive experience for all audience members. For tickets and additional information, visit bostontheatrescene.com/shows-and-events/god-of-carnage or contact business@vermiliontheater.com.

About Vermilion Theater:

Through producing multilingual versions of plays originally written in Mandarin or translated to Mandarin from other languages, Vermilion Theater is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to facilitate cross-cultural conversations and foster a sense of belonging among the Chinese diaspora and the broader non-Mandarin-speaking audience along the East Coast. For more information, go to Instagram account @vermilion_theater or visit www.vermiliontheater.com.