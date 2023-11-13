Vermilion Theater to Present Immersive Bilingual Version Of GOD OF CARNAGE By Yasmina Reza

The production runs from Dec 1-3.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 3 Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre
Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall Photo 4 Tony Shalhoub Joins 20th Annual Arab American Comedy Festival at Town Hall

Vermilion Theater to Present Immersive Bilingual Version Of GOD OF CARNAGE By Yasmina Reza

After stirring up audiences with its multiple successful runs of Constellations by Nick Payne, Vermilion Theater is set to unveil the raw, unadulterated pulse of human nature with its latest production, God of Carnage, from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3, at the Plaza Theatres, Boston Center for the Arts (539 Tremont St, Boston, Mass. 02116).

Originally founded at Yale University and with the support of its sister group, Yale Vermilion, Vermilion Theater is a young AAPI theater troupe based in Boston, as well as a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As the first theater group that aims to produce plays performed in both Mandarin and English, Vermilion Theater continues to strive toward bridging the language gap in performing arts and bringing Chinese culture into mainstream theater.

God of Carnage, a Tony Award-winning piece by playwright Yasmina Reza, intricately strips away the civilized facade of two pairs of parents to reveal the instinctual ferocity lying beneath. Directed and translated by Vermilion's Artistic Director, Yuning Su, Vermilion Theater's version of the play breaks traditional theatrical boundaries by providing an immersive experience that engulfs the audience in the unfolding chaos on stage.

"In God of Carnage, we blur the lines between the audience and the actors, creating an engaging, immersive environment where the audience is as much a part of the storytelling as the characters themselves," said Yuning Su. "This play challenges both the audience and the actors to confront the discomfort of what lies beneath the surface of civility. We're delighted to bring such a provocative and darkly humorous work to life."

Consistent with Vermilion Theater's innovative tradition, God of Carnage is performed in Mandarin and English with English subtitles, ensuring an inclusive experience for all audience members. For tickets and additional information, visit bostontheatrescene.com/shows-and-events/god-of-carnage or contact business@vermiliontheater.com.

About Vermilion Theater:

Through producing multilingual versions of plays originally written in Mandarin or translated to Mandarin from other languages, Vermilion Theater is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to facilitate cross-cultural conversations and foster a sense of belonging among the Chinese diaspora and the broader non-Mandarin-speaking audience along the East Coast. For more information, go to Instagram account @vermilion_theater or visit www.vermiliontheater.com.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; Mac-Haydn Theatre Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; Mac-Haydn Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Journey Tribute Band VOYAGE Comes to Indian Ranch in June 2024 Photo
Journey Tribute Band VOYAGE Comes to Indian Ranch in June 2024

The #1 Journey tribute band VOYAGE is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, November 18th at 10:00 AM.

3
Larry Sousa Directs and Choreographs RENT at Boston College This Week Photo
Larry Sousa Directs and Choreographs RENT at Boston College This Week

Acclaimed interdisciplinary theater artist Larry Sousa—whose extensive career as a director, choreographer, designer, educator, and performer has spanned Broadway, regional theater, television, film, and higher education for more than 30 years—has joined Boston College's Theatre Department this academic year as the Monan Professor in Theatre Arts.

4
FPAC Brings BUYER & CELLAR to the Black Box This Week Photo
FPAC Brings BUYER & CELLAR to the Black Box This Week

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will continue their 2023-24 season with the hilarious comedy Buyer & Cellar starring Paul Rescigno November 17-19 at THE BLACK BOX. Directed by Nick Paone.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! Video
Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP!
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Amelie the Musical in Boston Amelie the Musical
Stonehill Theatre Company (11/10-11/19)Tracker
The Life and Music of George Michael in Boston The Life and Music of George Michael
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/10-3/10)
Man of La Mancha in Boston Man of La Mancha
Belmont Town Hall (11/11-11/19)
THT Rep presents Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare in Boston THT Rep presents Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (4/18-5/12)
My Fair Lady in Boston My Fair Lady
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/16-2/18)
Dick & Angel Dare to Do It in Boston Dick & Angel Dare to Do It
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/08-3/08)
Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes in Boston Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes
Symphony Hall (4/02-4/02)
A Wrinkle in Time in Boston A Wrinkle in Time
Wheelock Family Theatre (4/13-5/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You