Václav Luks Leads The Handel And Haydn Orchestra As He Continues His Exploration Of Beethoven's Symphonies

Václav Luks leads the Handel and Haydn Orchestra in a rousing exploration of Beethoven's symphonies.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 4 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!

Václav Luks Leads The Handel And Haydn Orchestra As He Continues His Exploration Of Beethoven's Symphonies

Esteemed Czech conductor Václav Luks will return to Boston to lead the H+H Orchestra in a rousing Beethoven symphony. Luks Leads Beethoven features a pair of works from Beethoven and an H+H premiere from Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel, sister of famed composer Felix Mendelssohn, at Symphony Hall October 27 + 29, 2023. Tickets are available now at the link below. 

Luks Leads Beethoven will begin with Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel's Overture in C Major. Fanny was a piano prodigy, but never got a chance to work professionally in music due to social pressures and attitudes of her time. She advised her brother Felix throughout his life and even wrote several pieces that he published under his own name. Written in 1832, the Overture is her only purely orchestral work and remained unpublished during her lifetime. The beautifully structured piece builds off a slow introduction before expertly blending horns and strings, increasing the excitement before a stunning finale. This will be the first time H+H performs the work.

World-renowned fortepiano specialist Lukáš Vondráček will then make his H+H debut in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3. First performed by Beethoven himself in 1803, this work will give Vondráček room to demonstrate why he is one of the most in-demand fortepiano experts performing today. Luks Leads Beethoven will conclude with Beethoven's effervescent Eighth, which he called “my little Symphony in F.”  Luks expertly guides H+H through this light-hearted work full of joy in a performance that is not to be missed.

“This is Beethoven as it was meant to be heard, on a fortepiano performed by a world-class musician,” said David Snead, Philip and Marjorie Gerdine President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. “A true treat for our audience as Luks transforms the works of Beethoven, breathing new life into them for our modern ears.”

Conductor Václav Luks is founder and artistic director of the Prague baroque orchestra Collegium 1704 and of the vocal ensemble Collegium Vocale 1704. He made his Handel and Haydn Society debut during the 2021-22 season with a program that included Beethoven's Seventh Symphony and has become a frequent collaborator leading the H+H Chorus and Orchestra in memorable performances of Beethoven's Eroica and Handel's Messiah. 

At the age of four Lukáš Vondráček made his first public concert appearance, and by ten, embarked on his first international tour. As a fifteen-year-old in 2002, he made his debut with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra and Vladimir Ashkenazy which was followed by a major US tour in 2003. His natural and assured musicality and remarkable technique have long marked him as a gifted and mature musician. He has achieved worldwide recognition receiving many international awards, foremost the Grand Prix at the 2016 Concours Reine Elisabeth in Brussels alongside first prizes at the Hilton Head and San Marino International Piano Competitions and Unisa International Piano Competition in Pretoria, South Africa, as well as the Raymond E. Buck Jury Discretionary Award at the 2009 International Van Cliburn Piano Competition.

Vondráček is one of the most in demand keyboard soloists in the classical world. He just wrapped up engagements with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Orchestre National de Lille, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra.

The 2023-24 Season

Israel in Egypt, Oct 6 + 8, 2023, Symphony Hall       

Luks Leads Beethoven, Oct 27 + 29, 2023, Symphony Hall

Handel's Messiah, Nov 24 + 25 + 26, 2023, Symphony Hall

Baroque Christmas, Dec 14 + 17, 2023, NEC's Jordan Hall

The British Masters, Feb 2 + 4, 2024, NEC's Jordan Hall

Harry, Haydn + Mozart, Feb 23 + 25, 2024, Symphony Hall

Beethoven 9, Mar 15 + 16, 2024, Symphony Hall

Bach + Telemann, Mar 22 + 24, 2024, NEC's Jordan Hall

Bach B Minor Mass, Apr 5 + 7, 2024, Symphony Hall

Brahms Requiem, Apr 19 + 21, 2024, Symphony Hall

Brandenburg Concertos, May 2 + 3 + 4, 2024, Sanders Theatre & NEC's Jordan Hall

Individual tickets and subscription packages from 3 to 11 concerts are now available with access to the best seats at great savings and may be purchased by calling 617-262.1815 or visiting the link below. 

About the Handel and Haydn Society

Boston's Grammy-winning Handel and Haydn Society is dedicated to performing Baroque and Classical music with a freshness, a vitality, and a creativity that inspires all ages. H+H has been captivating audiences for 209 consecutive seasons (the most of any performing arts organization in the United States). Today, H+H's Orchestra and Chorus delight more than 50,000 listeners annually with a nine-week subscription series at Boston Symphony Hall and other leading venues. Through the Karen S. and George D. Levy Education Program, H+H supports seven youth choirs of singers in grades 2-12 and provides thousands of complimentary tickets to students and communities throughout Boston, ensuring the joy of music is accessible to all. H+H's numerous free community concerts include an annual commemoration of the original 1863 Emancipation Proclamation concert on December 31. H+H has released 16 CDs on the Coro label and has toured nationally and internationally. In all these ways, H+H fulfills its mission to inspire the intellect, touch the heart, elevate the soul, and connect us with our shared humanity through transformative experiences with Baroque and Classical music.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Review: THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL is a Compelling Blend of Myth and Reality Photo
Review: THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL is a Compelling Blend of Myth and Reality

What did our critic think of THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL at The Loeb Drama Center?

2
Boston Playwrights Theatre to Kick Off 2023-24 Season With MR. PARENT Photo
Boston Playwrights' Theatre to Kick Off 2023-24 Season With MR. PARENT

The first production of Boston Playwrights’ Theatre’s season will be the hilarious and heartbreaking Mr. Parent, written by Melinda Lopez with Maurice Emmanuel Parent, conceived with and directed by BPT Artistic Director Megan Sandberg-Zakian. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Karen Allen & Reed Birney to Star in World Premiere Of Donald Margulies LUNAR ECLIPSE Photo
Karen Allen & Reed Birney to Star in World Premiere Of Donald Margulies' LUNAR ECLIPSE at Shakespeare & Company

'Lunar Eclipse,' a new play by Donald Margulies, makes its world premiere at Shakespeare & Company. Directed by James Warwick, the play features Karen Allen and Reed Birney as a long-married couple reflecting on life and time during a lunar eclipse.

4
Curtis Stigers To Share Three Decades of His Music at Club Passim in October Photo
Curtis Stigers To Share Three Decades of His Music at Club Passim in October

Singer, songwriter, saxophonist, and guitarist Curtis Stigers will share his latest album, This Life, at Club Passim on October 16. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group Video
Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harmony on the Green opens their second season with Kemp Harris
Hancock Church (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Boston Opera House (2/13-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (12/16-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THT Rep presents The Glass Menagerie
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/28-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/08-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/14-11/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THT Rep presents Judith
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (4/20-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You