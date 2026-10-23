VALLEY VOICES STORY SLAM: UNDERCOVER Will Come to Shea Theater

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The Academy of Music Theatre will bring the first show in Season 12 of Valley Voices Story Slam on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 7:30pm to the Shea Theater Arts Center, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. The theme for the event is "Undercover," and ten Pioneer Valley storytellers will bring their best undercover stories to the stage. Academy Executive Director Ray Dumont will join Valley Voices producer Melanie Slabaugh as co-host of the series this season.

The audience will vote on their favorite stories, and the top three finalists will advance to the Best of Valley Voices Story Slam at the Academy of Music on April 3, 2027, along with the finalists from the upcoming January and March story slams.

Tickets are available online, or by calling the Academy of Music box office at 413-584-9032. Card to Culture tickets are available by phone or in person at the box office, every Tuesday through Friday, 3:00-6:00pm. Tickets will also be available at the Shea Theater on November 12 at 6:30pm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 18 Hrs 35 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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