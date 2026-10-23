VALLEY VOICES STORY SLAM: UNDERCOVER Will Come to Shea Theater
Ten Pioneer Valley storytellers will share undercover-themed stories at the Shea Theater Arts Center in Turners Falls.
The Academy of Music Theatre will bring the first show in Season 12 of Valley Voices Story Slam on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 7:30pm to the Shea Theater Arts Center, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. The theme for the event is "Undercover," and ten Pioneer Valley storytellers will bring their best undercover stories to the stage. Academy Executive Director Ray Dumont will join Valley Voices producer Melanie Slabaugh as co-host of the series this season.
The audience will vote on their favorite stories, and the top three finalists will advance to the Best of Valley Voices Story Slam at the Academy of Music on April 3, 2027, along with the finalists from the upcoming January and March story slams.
Tickets are available online, or by calling the Academy of Music box office at 413-584-9032. Card to Culture tickets are available by phone or in person at the box office, every Tuesday through Friday, 3:00-6:00pm. Tickets will also be available at the Shea Theater on November 12 at 6:30pm.
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