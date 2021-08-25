Urbanity Dance to Present GO STOP LISTEN. STILL WAIT GO. in September

Urbanity Dance will open its 10th Anniversary Season with Go stop listen. Still wait go., its signature annual fall dance crawl event, with performances on September 23, 24 and 25, 2021 (rain date is September 26, 2021).

Choreographed by Urbanity Dance Founder Betsi Graves, the performance brings together the talent of Boston movers, musicians, storytellers, and poets that dive into the many layers of history in Boston's South End neighborhood.

Small pods ranging from one to six people will travel to over ten different locations, beginning near Blackstone Square Park and ending at Urbanity's Harrison Avenue location; each location is activated by dance and music, featuring the participation of over 50 artists. Dance vignettes are performed by Urbanity's Professional Company and Creative Class, as well as by AfroBeats Dance Boston, together with original scores from Boston-based artists including Tim Hall, Akili Jamal Haynes, Tiniqua Patrick, Valerie Stephens, and The Lotus Sound. Show times for each pod start every 5 minutes from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Programming Information

Fall Crawl

Go stop listen. Still wait go.

September 23, 24 and 25, 2021

Rain date is September 26, 2021

6pm to 7:30pm

Locations throughout the South End beginning near Blackstone Square Park and ending at Urbanity Dance's Harrison Avenue location

Featuring Urbanity Dance's Professional Company and Creative Class and AfroBeats Dance Boston

Tickets: $100/pod; available at https://give.classy.org/gostoplisten