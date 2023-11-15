Tony Award- Winner Santino Fontana To Perform In Worcester In 2024

Following Broadway in Worcester's sold-out concert this past fall with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller, Tony Award Winner Santino Fontana heads to the Jean McDonough Arts Center's BrickBox Theater on Friday, March 1, 2024. Tickets are on sale now for Santino Fontana at Click Here.

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility and charisma, Santino Fontana has cemented himself as one of Broadway's favorite leading men. Fontana was last seen starring on Broadway in his tour de force dual role in Tootsie for which he received the 2019 Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony Awards. He is perhaps best known to audiences as the voice of villainous Prince Hans in the Academy Award Winning Disney film Frozen. Television audiences have seen him on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and recognize him from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Shades of Blue, Mozart In The Jungle, Fosse/Verdon, Royal Pains, Nurse Jackie and more. His other Broadway credits include Hello Dolly, Act One, Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest (Clarence Derwent Award), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George. He also received Lortel and Obie Awards for his off-Broadway performance in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet. As an interpreter of the American Songbook, he won the renowned Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival when he was 18 and has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, NY Pops, National Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Master Voices, Westchester Philharmonic, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Sesame Street Muppets, Phoenix Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Birdland, and the Bravo Festival at Vail.

Broadway in Worcester, a new initiative launched by Worcester native Eric Butler in 2021, is committed to providing Central Massachusetts' audiences with the opportunity to see Broadway's most celebrated talents perform locally. Past performers have included Tony Award winners Laura Benanti, Kelli O'Hara, and Jessie Mueller, as well as Broadway legend Chita Rivera.

In addition to providing local access to celebrity performances, Broadway in Worcester fosters collaboration between top talents and the area's local high school and college students and their arts faculty through educational programming. Each artist will participate in a free masterclass or workshop for students and educators prior to their performances. More information about Broadway in Worcester's free educational workshops can be found on Click Here. This initiative is supported by the George F. and Sybil H. Fuller Foundation, The Fletcher Foundation, and UniBank.

In a statement, Butler reflected, "Santino marks Broadway in Worcester's first 'Best Actor' following a parade of Broadway's 'Best Actresses' coming to town. Our audiences are going to have a blast with Santino in concert. Past shows have proven to be can't miss events and I know this tradition will continue with Santino as he brings his incredible voice and signature charisma and humor to Worcester."

Tickets are $50 and $75 depending on seat location, with a limited number of VIP tickets for $100 which include premium seats, a Broadway in Worcester swag bag, and a post-show meet and greet with photo opportunity. Current COVID-19 protocols at the time of the event will apply.

To purchase tickets, please visit: Click Here. The performance is scheduled for 8:00 pm on Friday, March 1, 2024 at the Jean McDonough Arts Center BrickBox Theater, 20 Franklin Street, Worcester, MA 01608.