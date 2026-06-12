Tony V to Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's in Webster, MA

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Comedian Tony V will headline an evening of stand-up comedy featuring special guest Emily Ruskowski and host Ryan Ellington on Friday, June 26, 2026, at Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA.

Tony V is a Boston comedy legend who began his stand-up career in 1982 after discovering Boston's famed Comedy Connection. Known for his street-wise humor and sharp take on everyday life, he quickly rose to headliner status nationwide.

In 1986, Showtime named him "Funniest Person in Massachusetts," leading to appearances on HBO, A&E, Comedy Central, and MTV. He was also the voice of the famous American Tourister gorilla in the iconic luggage commercials.

Tony has appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Seinfeld, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, along with films including State and Main, Celtic Pride, and Shakes the Clown.

A favorite on the Boston comedy scene, Tony has performed with Jay Leno, Dennis Miller, Steven Wright, Adam Sandler, and famously opened for Bill Burr at the first stand-up comedy show ever held at Fenway Park.

Emily Ruskowski is a Boston-based standup comedian. She has performed across the country and participated in several comedy festivals. In 2015, she was named one of the Comedy Studio's Comics in Residence and opened for Maria Bamford at the Wilbur.

Growing up, Ryan Ellington was the kid always cracking jokes with his friends.

"I always felt the most comfortable when I was being funny," said Ellington, who grew up in Wilbraham and attended Minnechaug Regional High School. "Whether it was just trying to have good time with friends or trying to mask my insecurities, that was just kind of my role."

Ellington is now a successful comedian living in the Boston area, but before he started writing his own material, and later, headlining shows, he was drawn to popular shows on TV.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch Amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheel, and Indian Ranch Campground.

Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include America 250: The Live Band Musical Game Show on July 10 and Comedy Night with Christine Hurley & Guests on July 31. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's with Tony V & Guests on Friday, June 26, 2026, are on sale now at samuelslaters.com.

Doors open at 6:30 PM; the show starts at 7:30 PM.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA, outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield.

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