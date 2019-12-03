Tickets To Un-Common Theatre's ALMOST, MAINE On Sale Now

Tickets are now available for The Un-Common Theatre Company's Winter Play, ALMOST, MAINE, being presented at the The South Foxboro Community Center in Foxboro, January 24-26, 2020. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800- 838-3006 or online at http://uncommontheatre.org/tickets.

Join us as we bring kids in grades 7-12 together on stage for an incredible story telling experience. Almost,Maine is a series of nine amiably absurdist vignettes about love, with a touch of good-natured magic realism...witty, romantic, unsentimental. A beautifully structured play, with nifty surprise endings (most but not all of them happy). The talented cast of 12 is guided by director Bobby Zupkofska and includes:

From Foxboro: George Potenza

From Mansfield: Amelia Allen and Brody Phillips

From North Attleboro: Kaitlyn DiSalvo, Victoria Grieve and Nic Paolo

From Norwood: Jake DeShiro

From Alexia Duffy-Riley

From Sharon: Sadie Dussault, Jack Friedman, Jacob Zinno, Ellie Zinno

Performances will run on Friday, January 24 at 7:30pm, Saturday, January 25 at 7:30pm and Sunday, January 26 at 5pm at The South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South Street, Foxboro, MA. Tickets are $15 each.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States. It's almost in Canada. And it's not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn't exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend-almost-in this delightful midwinter night's dream.

The Un-Common Theatre Co. is currently in its 40th season of providing a creative place for children, adolescents and adults to develop life skills through exposure to the professional theatrical experience. For more information about the Un-Common Theatre Co. and Almost.Maine, please visit our website at www.uncommontheatre.org





