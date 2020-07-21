The Umbrella Stage Company Announces Revised 2021 Season

The Umbrella Stage Company has announced a revised roster of shows planned for its 2020-2021 season while its continues to prepare for a safe return to its brand new theaters at 40 Stow Street.

With all in-person performances delayed until after the new year, the Company's shortened four-show season comprises four impactful titles.

• The Revolutionists - January 15 - 31, 2021

• War Paint - February 26 - March 21, 2021

• Detroit '67 - April 2-25, 2021

• Head Over Heels - May 14 - June 6, 2021

The Umbrella Stage Company had previously announced a different, six-show lineup, but as the closure continues, and the extensive requirements for reopening become clearer, the company has decided to re-prioritize and re-strategize.

In addition to the previously announced French revolution-themed comedy, The Revolutionists, and the dazzling musical War Paint, about pioneering entrepreneurs Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein, are two exciting new titles. Set against explosive Detroit riots of 1967, Dominique Morisseau's Detroit '67 has striking relevance for today's audiences. It will be directed by Michelle Aguillon. And wrapping up the season, under the direction of Brian Boruta, is the Boston premiere of Head Over Heels, a hilariously uplifting celebration of love set to the iconic music of 80s smash group, The Go-Gos!

The Umbrella Stage Company has announced it also intends to backfill the fall portion of the season with additional streaming and smaller venue or outdoor programming that can be presented with safe social distancing. It hopes to emphasize supporting new local playwrights and talent, and will release details later in 2020.

