The Hanover Theatre Repertory Extends Run Of THE GLASS MENAGERIE At The BrickBox Theater

The Hanover Theatre Repertory will extend its run of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams. Three additional performances will play on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00pm, Friday, October 20 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, October 21 at 2:30pm. This emotionally charged play, hailed as one of the greatest American classics, transports viewers into a world of tender vulnerability and poignant introspection.



Artistic Director for THT Rep, Livy Scanlon shares, "This production of The Glass Menagerie captures so much of what THT Rep brings to downtown Worcester: exceptional acting, an iconic script and an immediate connection between the performers and the audience. This kind of magic can only be experienced through the event of live theatre played in an intimate space. We are thrilled to offer additional shows to make sure as many folks as possible can catch this one before it's gone."

THT Rep remains committed to providing a diverse range of theatrical experiences, showcasing the talent of remarkable artists while making space for audiences of all ilk. All shows in the 2023-2024 use a tiered ticketing system that invites audience members to pay based on the honor system. Guests can choose from subsidized ticket prices up through “Angel Plus” ticket prices, depending on their ability to give back and help sustain the future of THT Rep.

Troy Siebels, President and CEO of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory shares the excitement, “THT Rep continues to not only further the mission of The Hanover Theatre at large, but also manifest the vision for the BrickBox Theater as a home for professional plays in Worcester.”



For tickets, visit TheHanoverTheatre.org or call The Hanover Theatre's ticketing office at 877.571.7469.