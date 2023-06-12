The Del Fuegos to Return to Massachusetts for Reunion Concert in July

Upper Entertainment, LLC, has confirmed the long-awaited reunion concert of The Del Fuegos to take place July 15th at the East Bridgewater Commercial Club in East Bridgewater, MA. Formed in Boston in 1980 in the Boston area, The Del Fuegos toured nationally with such well-known hits as "Don't Run Wild" and "I Still Want You." The band last performed locally at The Paradise Rock Club in June 2011 and concluded a national tour with a hometown show in Concord, New Hampshire in March 2012.

The band quickly developed a strong following around Boston and across the country and was signed to Slash Records, a division of Warner/Sire Records. They were highlighted in a Miller Beer commercial in 1984.

Original band members Dan Zanes, Warren Zanes, Woody Giessmann and Tom Lloyd will rock together on the outside stage at the East Bridgewater Commercial Club - for this one date in July.

The members of the Del Fuegos have since gone on to successful careers. Lead singer and guitarist Dan Zanes released a solo album in 1985 and has become an acclaimed performer and writer of children’s songs. His album "Catch That Train!" received a Grammy Award for Best Musical Album for Children.

Guitarist Warren Zanes moved into higher education earning two Masters degrees and a Ph.D in Visual and Cultural Arts and presently teaches at New York University. He is a Grammy-nominated producer of the PBS series Soundbreaking and was a consulting producer of the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet from Stardom. A former Vice President of Education at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he is a New York Times best-selling author of Petty: The Biography and recently released Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska..

Drummer Woody Giessmann founded Right Turn ( www.right-turn.org) a program based in Massachusetts offering a broad range of services for recovery from drug addiction and mental health issues in 2003.

Bassist Tom Lloyd was with the band through their fourth album, then focused on education and now is in the environmental field, after earning a Ph.D. in Environmental Engineering in 1999.

A reunion concert scheduled in 2022 was unfortunately cancelled, due to no fault of the band.

PINK HOUSES - John Cougar Mellencamp tribute will open up the show. .

General Admission tickets are available for $45.00; a limited number of VIP Tickets are available for $75 which includes waitstaff service for food & beverages along with a meet & greet with the band (for the first 200 VIP tickets sold.) The East Bridgewater Commercial Club is located at 1 Nielson Road in East Bridgewater Mass; Doors open at 4:00PM. Tickets are available at EventBrite.

