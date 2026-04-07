The Company Theatre Will Bring THE WIZARD OF OZ to Norwell This April

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The Company Theatre in Norwell is taking audiences over the rainbow this spring with its upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz, running April 17-26. Performed by the A.C.T. students, this well crafted and fully orchestrated stage version of the MGM film classic is sure to delight audiences with monkeys that fly, ruby slippers that sparkle , and wickedly thrilling lighting, sound and visual effects.

When a tornado whisks Dorothy and her dog Toto to the Merry Old Land of Oz, they discover a yellow brick road that takes them on a journey. There they meet new friends, foes, and plenty of adventure as they try to find their way back home to Kansas. Whether you are new to this story or a lifelong fan, this live recreation of the beloved MGM film promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience.

The Company Theatre is offering an Oz VIP experience for guests that includes interactive seating in the first two rows of the audience, a photo opportunity onstage with cast members, backstage and special effects tours, and a Wizard of Oz keepsake.

"The Wizard of Oz is a story that has truly stood the test of time, and it continues to spark imagination and wonder just as powerfully today as it did when audiences first experienced it," said director Zoe Bradford. "That sense of nostalgia and magic is what has inspired so many modern retellings, including the Wiz and Wicked. We're excited to bring our own vibrant interpretation of the original beloved classic to a new generation."

Elaborate youth productions are part of the Academy of the Company Theatre (A.C.T.), The Company's educational performing arts program was founded in 1987 , and features live music at the center of its training. Students receive instruction in acting, voice and dance while performing in full-length musicals accompanied by professional musicians.

Each year, A.C.T. produces 3 to 5 youth and teen theatrical and musical productions, all performed with grand in house built scenery, custom designed costumes and live orchestras, reinforcing the program's commitment to professional-level theater. A.C.T. is the educational arm of The Company Theatre, a regional semi-professional theater known for its dedication to live performance and immersive theatrical experiences. In addition to productions, A.C.T. offers year-round classes and workshops for children, teens and adults taught by established theater artists who focus on strong technique, creativity and confidence.

Sophie Ames, who plays Dorothy, says the show is sure to captivate audiences. "The cast has really captured the beloved characters, and the show is so colorful and bright," says Ames. "Children will really enjoy getting to see these characters grow and go on this important journey."