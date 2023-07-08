The Charles Hayden Planetarium & Boston Museum Of Science to Present MACBETH This Month

Performances are July 20th and August 17th at 7:30 PM.

Jul. 08, 2023

The Boston Museum of Science and The Psych Drama Company will present "Macbeth" in The Charles Hayden Planetarium, Boston on July 20th and August 17th at 7:30 PM.

Directed by Dr. Wendy Lippe, Macbeth is a fully reimagined immersive 3-D audiovisual experience. Using full-spectrum binaural panning and featuring original full dome visuals created by the Museum’s own Planetarium team, the production brings the story to life around the listener. With its globally inspired soundscape, this production of Macbeth also celebrates the timelessness of diversity in its creation and performance.

After the performance, audiences are invited to a post-show discussion entitled "The Macbethian Mindscape" led by Harvard-trained psychologist, Dr Wendy Lippe.

For more information: 




