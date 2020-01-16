The Boch Center to Receive $35,000 Art Works Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

The Boch Center has been approved for a $35,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support its City Spotlights Teen Leadership Programs. Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

"The Boch Center is thrilled to have our City Spotlights Teen Leadership Programs recognized by the NEA and is truly grateful for their continued support," said Josiah A. Spaulding, President & CEO of the Boch Center. "This funding will be critically important to the growth and evolution of our summer and school year programming. Part of the Center's nonprofit mission is to expand access to the arts and this grant will surely help us to do just that and more."

The Boch Center's City Spotlights Teen Leadership Programs empower youth to become leaders in school, at home and in their communities by using their creative voices. The leadership, community and career development training that these programs provide creates a foundation for teen leaders to grow into adults who will champion change, drive innovation and ensure our community's long term vitality. These programs include our Summer Leadership Employment Program and our Teen Leadership Council Employment Program. Together, these programs provide about 80 Boston and Everett teens with employment opportunities while teaching career and leadership skills through arts-based training.

"The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression," said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter. "The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like the City Spotlights Teen Leadership Programs."

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.





