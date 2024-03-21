The Berkshire Eagle and Berkshire Theatre Group to Present NECCA's Circus Springboard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Berkshire Eagle will present NECCA's Circus Springboard: What to Do If Your Balloon Pops.

Step right up and witness the touching new piece Circus Springboard: What To Do If Your Balloon Pops, a dazzling contemporary circus theater show that unfolds the extraordinary journey of our protagonist, Kato, as she finds herself at a crossroads. Surrounded by a kaleidoscope of characters representing her inner self, Kato meets her enigmatic Guide who leads her through a series of breathtaking performances from these characters, including the Witch of Fear, the Keeper of Fire, the Dream Goddess of Hope and Fred, who all offer Kato their unique wisdom.

Through astonishing aerial and acrobatic acts delivering heartwarming moments, What To Do If Your Balloon Pops is a celebration of resilience, self-discovery and the transformative power of the human spirit. Find out “what to do if your balloon pops” in this enchanting, family-friendly circus extravaganza that reminds us all that life's greatest challenges can lead to the most meaningful journeys.

Performance Details:

At The Colonial Theatre

The Berkshire Eagle and Berkshire Theatre Group present:

NECCA's Circus Springboard: What to Do If Your Balloon Pops

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 7:30pm

Tickets: VIP Adult: $35

VIP Child: $25

*VIP Tickets include preferred seating, a post-show meet and greet/Q&A with cast members.

Adult: $25

Child: $15

Season Discounts & Ticket Information

EBT Card to Culture Program

EBT Card to Culture is a collaboration between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance. This is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes two tickets to the majority of BTG's shows at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are also waived. These tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.



The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.