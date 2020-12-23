Teatro Chelsea Presents SONIA SE FUE by Melinda Lopez

Running Time: estimated 2 hours 15 minutes with one intermission

Melinda Lopez (playwright) is the recipient of the 2019 Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Achievement, recognizing her 20-year career. She is a multiple award winning playwright and performer. Plays include: MALA (Best New Play, Elliot Norton Award, available on Audible in Spanish and English,) YERMA (adaptation,) BACK THE NIGHT, BECOMING CUBA, ORCHIDS TO OCTOPI (Best New Play, IRNE) and SONIA FLEW (Elliot Norton, Best New Play, Best Production.) Melinda also performs on stage, radio and in film. She has served as a panel member for the NEA, and has enjoyed residencies with the Mellon Foundation, Sundance, the Lark, the New York Theatre Workshop and Harvard University. She was mentioned by President Obama in his speech to the Cuban and American people in 2016. Mayor Marty Walsh declared October 29, 2016 "Melinda Lopez Day in the City of Boston." Melinda is currently the Artist-in-Residence at the Huntington Theatre Company, and professor at Northeastern University.