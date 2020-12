Teatro Chelsea Presents SONIA SE FUE by Melinda Lopez

The Boston area's newest bi-lingual theatre company, Teatro Chelsea, presents the North American premiere of Sonia se fue-the Spanish language translation of Sonia Flew by acclaimed Boston playwright Melinda Lopez.

Set in Minneapolis and Havana, Sonia se fue tells the story of a family across generations. Sonia, whose son has just enlisted in the army following 9/11, is confronted by her own childhood memories of conflict: being forced to leave Cuba at the rise of Castro's rule.

Melinda Lopez developed Sonia Flew in 2003 as part of the Huntington Playwrighting Program. The play had its world premiere in 2004 and was the inaugural production at the Wimberly Theatre, Huntington Theatre Company. The production received two Elliot Norton Awards: Best New Play, and Best Production, and has since been performed in countless American theaters.

In 2018 the Spanish language translation, Sonia se fue, was presented as part of the 2018 Festival Nacional de Teatro, in Havana and Camaguey Cuba. Now it will be presented Online by Teatro Chelsea with special events to be co-produced by Teatro Chelsea and the Huntington Theatre Company, where Melinda Lopez is the Artist-in-Residence.