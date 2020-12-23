Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Teatro Chelsea Presents SONIA SE FUE by Melinda Lopez

Performances of Sonia se fue are January 14-17, 2021.

Dec. 23, 2020  
The Boston area's newest bi-lingual theatre company, Teatro Chelsea, presents the North American premiere of Sonia se fue-the Spanish language translation of Sonia Flew by acclaimed Boston playwright Melinda Lopez.

Set in Minneapolis and Havana, Sonia se fue tells the story of a family across generations. Sonia, whose son has just enlisted in the army following 9/11, is confronted by her own childhood memories of conflict: being forced to leave Cuba at the rise of Castro's rule.

Melinda Lopez developed Sonia Flew in 2003 as part of the Huntington Playwrighting Program. The play had its world premiere in 2004 and was the inaugural production at the Wimberly Theatre, Huntington Theatre Company. The production received two Elliot Norton Awards: Best New Play, and Best Production, and has since been performed in countless American theaters.

In 2018 the Spanish language translation, Sonia se fue, was presented as part of the 2018 Festival Nacional de Teatro, in Havana and Camaguey Cuba. Now it will be presented Online by Teatro Chelsea with special events to be co-produced by Teatro Chelsea and the Huntington Theatre Company, where Melinda Lopez is the Artist-in-Residence.

Performances of Sonia se fue are January 14-17, 2021
Thur., Fri., Sat. & Sun. at 7:30pm
Performances are Online via YouTube and FacebookLive

Tickets are pay-what-you-can (no minimum), $20 recommended

Tickets can be reserved at www.teatrochelsea.com

Performances will be followed by Talk-backs with the actors, playwright, and special guests.

Sonia se fue by Melinda Lopez, Translation Alberto Sarraín
January 14-17, 7:30

(617) 329-1231 • www.teatrochelsea.com

Starring: Alejandra Murga, Gloria Cardona, Inés de la Cruz, Victor Hugo Hart, Cristhian Mancinas-Garcia, Carlos Zalduondo, Fernando Vieira, Luz López

Director: Armando Rivera
Assistant Director: Carla Mirabal Rodríguez
Stage Manager: Martha Preve Ayora
Teatro Chelsea Program Coordinator: Angelika Menendez
Teatro Chelsea Governing Board: Jaime Hernandez, Edwardo Chacon, Oldren Romero, Mateo Coronado
Running Time: estimated 2 hours 15 minutes with one intermission

Melinda Lopez (playwright) is the recipient of the 2019 Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Achievement, recognizing her 20-year career. She is a multiple award winning playwright and performer. Plays include: MALA (Best New Play, Elliot Norton Award, available on Audible in Spanish and English,) YERMA (adaptation,) BACK THE NIGHT, BECOMING CUBA, ORCHIDS TO OCTOPI (Best New Play, IRNE) and SONIA FLEW (Elliot Norton, Best New Play, Best Production.) Melinda also performs on stage, radio and in film. She has served as a panel member for the NEA, and has enjoyed residencies with the Mellon Foundation, Sundance, the Lark, the New York Theatre Workshop and Harvard University. She was mentioned by President Obama in his speech to the Cuban and American people in 2016. Mayor Marty Walsh declared October 29, 2016 "Melinda Lopez Day in the City of Boston." Melinda is currently the Artist-in-Residence at the Huntington Theatre Company, and professor at Northeastern University.


