Tanglewood Gala Goes Online To Honor Isaac Stern And Raise Needed Funds

On Thursday, July 23, at 8 p.m.(EDT), at www.tanglewood.org, the first-ever Tanglewood Virtual Gala will celebrate the centennial of legendary American violinist Isaac Stern, one of the most prominent artists and cultural figures of the 20th century. The Boston Symphony Orchestra has taken its annual Tanglewood Gala online this year as a way to raise funds during this period of lost ticket revenue due to the hiatus from live performances in response to continuing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanglewood Virtual Gala is free to all who register. However, donations are welcomed to support Tanglewood through this challenging time. Donors of $100 and above will receive special benefits, and gifts of any size will be matched by a group of generous donors, amplifying the impact on the BSO and Tanglewood

One of the most anticipated events of every Tanglewood season, the Tanglewood Gala is one of the orchestra's major annual fundraisers that typically brings together a myriad of notable musicians, for the purpose of commemorating a composer anniversary, honoring a significant cultural figure, or marking an important milestone in the history of the orchestra. The 2020 Tanglewood Gala was, from the beginning, intended to celebrate the legacy of Isaac Stern (1920-2001), acknowledged worldwide as one of the 20th century's most prominent artists.



Recognizing the significance and broad appeal of its gala Isaac Stern tribute, scheduled for July 23, the orchestra has assembled a unique online program combining new and archival content, to be hosted by Ara Guzelimian, Artistic and Executive Director of the Ojai Festival and former Provost and Dean of the Juilliard School. Emanuel Ax, Leon Fleisher, Yo-Yo Ma, Gil Shaham, Jian Wang, John Williams, and Pinchas Zukerman will provide their personal remembrances of Isaac Stern, and three of today's most distinguished violinists-Vadim Gluzman (playing Bartók), Midori (playing Bach), and Nancy Zhou (also playing Bach)-offer both their performances and their own reminiscences. Rounding out the program will be archival footage of Isaac Stern himself. Although the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the cancellation of the entire Tanglewood season, the BSO has responded with an unprecedented array of new and retrospective online offerings, Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival, available online at www.tanglewood.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You