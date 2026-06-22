TRAVELING SHOES to Make Cambridge Debut at Multicultural Arts Center

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The Boston-area workshop presentation of Traveling Shoes, the original gospel musical revue created, directed, produced, and performed by Christian David, will now take place on Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 6:00 PM at the Multicultural Arts Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Originally announced for July 11, the updated August 9 presentation marks an exciting venue move for the production as it continues development following its first workshop presentation in California earlier this year.

Created, directed, produced, and performed by Christian David, a graduate of Berklee College of Music, Traveling Shoes is presented with creative consultation by Salisha Thomas Weiss (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Once Upon a One More Time). This one-night-only Boston-area workshop presentation features a cast of gospel and theater powerhouses including Leah Marie, MICHAEL BRADLEY, Darren Paul, Tiffany Binion Mangum, Doris Bumpus, Yardley Griffin, and Levetta Wheeler-Hall, with Olevia Williams serving as understudy/swing.

Set against the backdrop of 1950s and 1960s gospel, Traveling Shoes is a musical revue celebrating the history, faith, and enduring legacy of gospel music. Blending storytelling, powerhouse vocals, and the spirit of the Black church, the work honors the songs and sounds that carried generations through joy, sorrow, struggle, and hope. The August 9 Cambridge presentation continues the development of Traveling Shoes as the production builds toward future life beyond Boston.

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