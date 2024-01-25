TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WAITRESS, and More Set For Cape Playhouse's Upcoming Season

TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WAITRESS, and More Set For Cape Playhouse's Upcoming Season

 Acclaimed producer, director, and playwright Eric Rosen,  in his inaugural season at the historic Cape Playhouse, has announced a five-show lineup teeming with  music, mystery, comedy, and great storytelling. 

“From Carole King, Sara Bareilles, and Elvis Presley to Jonathan Larson and Alfred  Hitchcock, our 98th season is an extraordinary celebration of some of the most exciting voices in  theater today,” said Rosen. “We have assembled an incredible roster of artists to bring Playhouse  patrons an exhilarating and memorable summer experience.” 

tick, tick... BOOM!

 Kicking off the season is tick, tick… BOOM!, running from June 5-15.  This semi-autobiographical rock musical—written by Jonathan Larson, the Tony Award winning composer of Rent—explores the choices we face and what comes from holding out for  your dream. 

Directed by Eric Rosen 

Million Dollar Quartet

Back by popular demand is the high-energy, Tony-nominated musical Million Dollar  Quartet, running from June 19-July 6. 

With a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, Million Dollar Quartet dramatizes the  amazing Memphis recording session of December 4, 1956, that included rock and country  music greats Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis.  

Directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The smash hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, the centerpiece of the season, will run  from July 10-August 3. 

With a book by Douglas McGrath, this Tony-, Drama Desk-, and Grammy-award winner is the  coming-of-age story about one of America’s most celebrated songwriters. Featuring hits  including “So Far Away,” “One Fine Day,” “ Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Up on the  Roof,” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” this is a not-to-miss show making an unprecedented four week run at the Playhouse. 

Directed and Choreographed by Joyce Chittick and David Ruttura 

Waitress

Waitress, the irresistible fourth musical of the season, will run from August 7-August 24.  Featuring original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles and a book by  Jessie Nelson, this uplifting show about friendship, dreams, and new beginnings is a true  inspiration. 

Directed by Eric Rosen 

The 39 Steps

The 39 Steps, the fifth and final production of the 2024 season, will run from August 28- September 7. 

A riotous take on John Buchan’s 1915 novel and Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 classic movie, this is  a faced-paced whodunit with a cast of four playing 150 roles. 

Directed by Kimberly Senior 




