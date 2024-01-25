THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Announces Additional Artists, New Programming, And Venues

The Town and The City Festival, the two-day music and arts festival in Lowell, MA on Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th announced additional artists to the lineup as well as other programming components. Two-day passes are available now; Single-day passes go on sale this Friday, January 26th at 10:00AM at Click Here.

Acts announced today include Boston-based indie-folk group Darlingside; singer-songwriter Ryan Montbleau Band; indie-pop band Air Traffic Controller (headed by former Navy air traffic controller Dave Munro); and the unique amalgam of Cambodian pop, Afro-groove, and surf & garage rock that is Dengue Fever. Bermuda Search Party(formerly known as Q-Tip Bandits); Americana trio Bandits on the Run, and soul/jazz/funk artist Chris Walton are also on the schedule.

Now in its fifth year, The Town and The City Festival continues to celebrate the adventurous artistic sensibility of Lowell's literary son Jack Kerouac, by introducing new programs. New this year is Comedy at Cobblestones with Mike McDonald headlining an evening of stand-up comedy Saturday April 27th with Scott MacNeil, Kristen O'Brien, Carolina Montesquieu, and Casey Woods. Saturday's programming will also include Restored Faith, a spoken word and storytelling event, curated by D-Tension, and last year's popular The Town and The City Festival Record Showwhich will feature record sellers from the area making their collections available for purchase.

Performers currently scheduled for Friday, April 26 are Air Traffic Controller, Awnthay, Bermuda Search Party, Burp, Cuidado, D-Tension & The Secrets, Duck Island, Evan Goodrow, Everfiner, Frank Morey, Impossible Dog, Kid Afternoon, and Linnea's Garden.

Also playing Friday night will be Muck & The Mires, One Fall, Orbit, Robyn Hitchcock, Sofia Talvik, Subpunch, Syd Straw, The Only Things, The Roscoes, The Shirts & Shoes, and Tysk Tysk Task.

Saturday April 27th the performers include: Akrobatik, Amethyst Kiah, Bandits on the Run, Chris Walton, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Cody Pope, Colleen Green, Conor Hennessy, Coral Moons, Darlingside, David Amram, Dengue Fever, DJ Myth, Drug Deal Gone Rad featuring MFDJR, and Emily Oveson.

Saturday's roster also includes EvelynRoze & The Thornz, Fantastic Cat, Fee The Evolutionist, Fiesta Melon, Fish House, High Tea, IshaFromThe978, Jen Kearney, Little Billy Lost, Old Tom & The Lookouts, Pipe Dreams, Rick Berlin & The Nickel & Dime Band, Roger Miller, Ryan Montbleau Band, Sapling, Sarika, Scott Pittman & The Deluxe Fiasco, Spirit 47, Stella Starfox, Tell, The McCritters, WLKRZ, and Zachary Boudrot.

The Town & The City Festival takes place at more than a dozen venues throughout downtown Lowell, including Academic Arts Center, Mill No. 5 (including The Overlook, Luna Theater, and the 4th Floor Stage), Taffeta (at Western Ave. Studios), Zorba Music Hall, Warp & Weft, Christ Church United, The Old Court, Thirsty First, The Worthen Cafe, Gallery Z, Smokehouse Tavern, Lala Books, Brew'd Awakening, Navigation Brewery and Cobblestones.

The Town and the City Festival is produced by Porter Productions and the Jack Kerouac Foundation with support from the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council.

The Town and the City Festival will take place Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at venues across Downtown Lowell. For tickets and info visit Click Here

Chris Porter has over 30 years of experience in the concert industry. Over 20 years of that experience has been focused on programming and producing festivals and special events. Some notable events in the past include Bumbershoot (Seattle, WA), the LoDo Music Festival (Denver, CO), and The Nines Festival (Ft. Devens, MA). After working on Bumbershoot for 18 years, in 2015 Porter fully focused on his own company, Porter Productions, which provides talent buying, booking management, consulting, and production coordination for various events and venues in the United States. Porter currently oversees the booking at a number of festival and venue projects including Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (San Francisco, CA), Sweetwater Music Hall (Mill Valley, CA), and The Town and The City Festival (Lowell, MA).



Porter is also the President of the Board of The Jack Kerouac Foundation whose first initiative is to pursue funding for the establishment of a Jack Kerouac Museum and Performance Center in the magnificent former St. Jean Baptiste Church. Completed in 1896 to serve Lowell's once-teeming Little Canada neighborhood, the church was the heart of the neighborhood, as well as the city's French-Canadian population. It was also the site of Jack's funeral Mass in 1969.