 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE NUTCRACKER Presented By Commonwealth Ballet Now On Sale

Performances will run November 27-29 and December 18-20.

By:
THE NUTCRACKER Presented By Commonwealth Ballet Now On Sale

Kick off the holiday season with the magic of The Nutcracker and celebrate Commonwealth Ballet's 35th Anniversary Season: Tradition & Transformation.

This beloved holiday tradition features beautiful dancing, stunning costumes and memorable performances for audiences of all ages. From playful mice and cheerful Polichinelles to sparkling Snowflakes and the breathtaking Waltz of the Flowers, The Nutcracker offers holiday wonder for families and arts lovers alike.

As Commonwealth Ballet marks 35 seasons of inspiring audiences through tradition, innovation, and artistic excellence, this year's performances are not to be missed. Learn more about the anniversary season here.

Performances will run November 27-29 and December 18-20 at the Eleanor Welch Casey Theatre at Regis College, Weston, MA. The performance lasts approximately 2 hours, including one intermission. Recommended for ages 4 and older. 

A special Sensory and Family-Friendly performance will be offered at a reduced price. This shorter performance features all of Act I, including the iconic dance of the Snowflakes, and includes some Act II divertissements.  With a 1-hour run time, this performance is suitable for younger audiences including children of all ages. This year, celebrate the 10th anniversary of our first Sensory-Friendly production of The Nutcracker with an enhanced sensory accommodation experience with new features, including a pre-show “costume petting zoo.”  For a helpful social story to describe the experience of coming to our Nutcracker, click here.

Tickets are on sale now! Purchase tickets at https://www.commonwealthballet.org/nutcracker and use promo code EB26 by October 1 for 20% Early Bird savings (excluding shortened sensory and family-friendly matinee on November 27th at 1pm). Tickets start at $31.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Covenant in Boston Covenant
SpeakEasy Stage Company (9/25-10/17)
The Norwegians in Boston The Norwegians
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (9/04-10/04)
This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook in Boston This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook
Norton Singers (10/02-10/03) PHOTOS
Unorthodox in Boston Unorthodox
Huntington Theatre (5/06-6/06)
Reggie Harris performs at Harmony on the Green in Boston Reggie Harris performs at Harmony on the Green
Harmony on the Green (11/07-11/07)
Covenant in Boston Covenant
The Calderwood Pavilion (9/25-10/17)
Frozen in Boston Frozen
The Company Theatre (11/27-12/20)
Marc Minkowski's Inaugural Concert, Featuring Haydn's The Seasons in Boston Marc Minkowski's Inaugural Concert, Featuring Haydn's The Seasons
Boston Baroque (9/20-9/20)
The Nutcracker in Boston The Nutcracker
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/27-11/29)
Hadestown (Non-Equity) in Boston Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/10-11/14)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets