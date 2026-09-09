THE DANCE COMPLEX to Mark 35 Years With Fall Programming

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The Dance Complex kicks off its 2026/2027 dance season and 35th anniversary this September with the free 'Fall Into Dance' season preview event, followed by performances and events throughout the fall that highlight its ongoing prominence as the region's largest dance hub, and its ongoing commitment to dance artists and the dance community.

With 'Fall Into Dance' The Dance Complex teams up with Boston Dance Alliance (BDA) and ArtsBoston for a free public celebration of the 2026/27 dance season on Sep. 18 at 6:30 pm. The event includes a live dance performance, meet-and-greets with dance artists and leaders, and details about the local and visiting artists performing this season. Anjali Nath (see below) offers a sneak peak of her upcoming work, to be performed the following week. BDA Executive Director Aaron Myers, ArtsBoston Executive Director Catherine Peterson, and The Dance Complex's Executive Artistic Director Peter DiMuro say the event helps audience members 'fill their dance cards' for the coming season. This free event takes place at Studio 7, The Dance Complex, 536 Massachusetts Ave in Cambridge's Central Square. Details and reservations here.

Boston-based health educator and Kathak dance leader Anjali Nath (l., photo by Oil Lantern Studios) joins forces with prominent San Francisco Kathak soloist and teacher Labonee Mohanta (r.), who enjoys an international following. Their new collaboration, the rhythmically intricate and visually striking 'HALF,' delves into themes of internal and external divisiveness. Sep. 25 at 8 pm; Tickets $20-$50 plus fees, available here. At The Dance Complex, 536 Massachusetts Ave.

'Time & Times Again' returns to The Dance Complex Nov 7 and 8, this time in 'art-installation' form as a multimedia hybrid performance of dialogue, dance, projections and sound. Instead of sitting and watching from their seats, audiences enter as participants in an art exhibition. Company members of Peter DiMuro/Public Displays of Motion act as guides, inviting people to engage with and enact their own creative experiences through the immersive environment. Sound is by Tony Award-winning designer Darron L. West (Best Sound Design for 'Peter and the Starcatcher') and visuals are by in-demand light and projection artist Pamela Hersch, whose large-scale work has been seen on facades throughout Boston and as environments for visual and music concerts in the city. The walkthrough installation is arranged in 30-minute entrance intervals; visitors can choose entry times between 8 pm and 10 pm when booking. Pre- and post-event community gathering spaces, with a bar and other refreshments, encourages viewers to arrive early and stay after to talk. Presented by Sleeping Weazel and Peter DiMuro/Public Displays of Motion. Timed tickets will be available soon here. The Dance Complex, 536 Massachusetts Ave.

The Dance Complex's fall mainstage season culminates with its annual Community Concert, highlighting performers and choreographers culled from the thousands of dance artists who have called the building home for the past 35 years. It offers premieres and favorites, in a mix of styles, to promote the infectious joy of movement. Tickets and details coming here. Nov. 14 @ 8pm and Nov. 15 @ 7pm, at The Dance Complex, 536 Massachusetts Ave.

'Thirty-five years is both a long time and a blink of an eye in the life of a community,' says Peter DiMuro, Executive Artistic Director of The Dance Complex. 'For this special season, we're looking back to remember the people, the artists, the teachers, the students and the quiet s/heroes whose presence and persistence moved The Dance Complex to this moment. Our Fall offerings offer just a taste of what will follow: ventures that celebrate movement as a partner to all the arts, and give prime placement to dance as the leading driver of so much of what we do.'

Through its own produced mainstage performances, the Friday Night Lights series of hybrid class and community dance events, public classes, and presented performances in a wide range of dance forms, The Dance Complex offers dance lovers something to do most every night. A full calendar of details is available at dancecomplex.org.

DiMuro continues, 'Our Central Square building has welcomed people to gather and dance for more than a century, but today our reach is even wider, deeper. For so many, we are that place beyond home and work where people find one another, discover themselves, take risks, create something together, witness the poetry of performance and, simply, move. Our history is not something behind us…it is dynamically alive and still moving us–literally–along.'

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