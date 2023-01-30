THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Returns To Indian Ranch in August

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA returns to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Friday, August 4, 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, February 4 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through February 10th for just $27.50.

21st Century Artists, Inc. has been presenting its ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over a decade, previously known as ABBA The Music, ABBA The Hits, and ABBA The Concert. The audience and press all agree - "This is the closest to ABBA you'll ever get." The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life...

The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen."

Many critics agree, The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE CELEBRATION!

The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA is not affiliated with the original ABBA group or Mamma Mia.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2023 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.