THE ADDAMS FAMILY Musical to Open at Americana Theatre Company

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Americana Theatre Company will present the musical “The Addams Family,” a delightfully dark musical comedy at Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25 ½ Court Street, Plymouth, with matinee and evening performances from July 9 through 26.

Based on the iconic characters created by Charles Addams, “The Addams Family” features music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

“The Addams Family” centers on Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, intelligent young man from a respectable family. Trouble brews when Wednesday confides in her father, Gomez, and begs him not to tell her mother, Morticia. As the Addams family hosts a dinner for Wednesday's “normal” boyfriend and his parents, secrets unravel and chaos ensues in a hilariously unforgettable evening.

Evening performances are held on July 9 through 11, 16 through 18, and 23 through 25 at 7 pm, with matinee performances July 12, 19, and 26 at 2 pm. Tickets are $45 for adults and $40 for seniors and students, available at tickets.americanatheatre.org.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended; seating is limited to capacity. Spire Center for Performing Arts is fully accessible and air conditioned. Paid public parking is available streetside and in nearby public lots, details at ParkPlymouth.com.

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