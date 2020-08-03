TANGLEWOOD 2020 ONLINE FESTIVAL Announces Danish String Quartet, Daniil Trifonov and More for Week 6

The Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival is a groundbreaking digital series of audio and video streams featuring newly created content being recorded at Tanglewood's Linde Center in July alongside previously recorded material from Tanglewood being released for the first time. The Boston Symphony Orchestra's first-ever Tanglewood digital festival-designed to capture the beauty and spirit of the Tanglewood grounds-will feature artists and programs of the originally announced 2020 Tanglewood season, among other content. Click here to view a quote from BSO Artistic Administrator and Director of Tanglewood Anthony Fogg.

In addition to the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival free-of-charge offerings, other online programs ranging in price from $5 to $12 for a single stream, to $15 to $90 for multiple stream packages, are available for purchase via www.tanglewood.org.



The Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival is being offered in response to continuing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and official crowd restriction policies that have necessitated the cancellation of the festival's live performance series.

NEW CONTENT

RECITALS FROM THE WORLD STAGE SERIES: DANISH STRING QUARTET FROM COPENHAGEN

Wednesday, August 5, at 8 p.m. - Hosted by Karen Allen, $8 for single video stream, $42 for series

The members of the Danish String Quartet (three Danes and a Norwegian) have been playing as an ensemble for over a decade and have become one of the most acclaimed chamber music ensembles in the world. Their repertoire spans the great core quartets of Haydn and Beethoven through modern works as well as arrangements of Scandinavian folk songs. Dmitri Shostakovich's fifteen string quartets are one of the most important bodies of chamber music of the 20th century. Written in 1964 and dedicated to the composer Moisey Weinberg, the Tenth Quartet is characteristic of the composer's inward-looking chamber music of his later years, by turns lyrically poignant and incisively direct.

GREAT PERFORMERS IN RECITAL FROM TANGLEWOOD SERIES: DANIIL TRIFONOV

Saturday, August 8, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Nicole Cabell, $12 for single video stream, $80 for series

The Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov is as well-known for his searching, thoughtful programs as he is for his remarkable virtuosity and sensitivity as a performer. Bach's The Art of Fugue demands all of a performer's resources. Written and compiled near the end of the composer's life, The Art of Fugue is a collection of diverse pieces based on a single D minor theme. That theme is reversed, inverted, and otherwise reworked to create a brilliant kaleidoscope of contrapuntal mastery. Like The Goldberg Variations, The Art of Fugue also embraces a wide range of musical moods and styles.

BSO MUSICIANS IN RECITAL FROM TANGLEWOOD SERIES

Friday, August 7, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Lauren Ambrose, $5 for single video stream, $28 for series

In addition to working together in their usual large-ensemble setting, the BSO's individual musicians frequently perform as soloists or together in chamber music, a pursuit requiring a different, more intimate mode of musical collaboration. Along with classical music, BSO violinist Bonnie Bewick has delved deeply into fiddle music from around the world, including traditional American, Scotch and Irish reels, and music of other European traditions. This program of traditional and folk-style pieces includes some of her own arrangements and compositions. Also participating in this program are Mickey Katz, Lawrence Wolfe, Cynthia Meyers, Robert Sheena, Michael Wayne, Richard Ranti, and Jason Snider.

The 2020 Virtual Tanglewood Family Fun Fest, offering family-friendly activities and performances from cultural institutions around the Berkshires, goes live on August 7 at noon. Participants include Arrowhead Museum, Berkshire Theatre Group, Berkshire Museum, Berkshire Music School, Boston Symphony Association of Volunteers, Dysfunk Crew, Gateways Inn, Hancock Shaker Village, Jacob's Pillow, Mass Audubon, Mass MOCA, Norman Rockwell Museum, Shakespeare and Company, and Tanglewood Music Center Fellows.

RETROSPECTIVE CONTENT

TANGLEWOOD MUSIC CENTER ORCHESTRA ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Monday, August 3, 8 p.m. - Hosted by Stefan Asbury with Michael Gandolfi and Dawn Upshaw FREE audio stream

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra Encore Performances of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 led by Andris Nelsons with Paul Lewis as soloist (August 2017) and the world premiere (July 2018) of Michael Gandolfi's In America, led by TMC Conducting Fellow Gemma New, with TMC Vocal Fellows Elena Villalón, Katherine Beck, Olivia Cosio, Chance Jonas-O'Toole, Edward Vogel, and William Socolof as soloists, hosted by Stefan Asbury with Michael Gandolfi and Dawn Upshaw. Head of the TMC Composition Program Michael Gandolfi was himself a TMC Fellow in 1986, an experience he regards crucial in his development. Under the leadership of soprano Dawn Upshaw, the TMC Vocal Arts Program offers singers diverse projects in the song, chamber, and contemporary repertoire.

TLI MASTERPASS - TMC Piano Class led by Emanuel Ax

Wednesday, August 5, 1 p.m. - $5 for video stream, $32 for series

Born in modern day Lvov, Poland, Emanuel Ax moved to Winnipeg, Canada, as a young boy. He studied at the Juilliard School, subsequently won the Young Concert Artists Award, and majored in French at Columbia University. A committed exponent of contemporary composers, and a frequent and committed partner for chamber music, he has worked regularly with such artists as Young Uck Kim, Cho-Liang Lin, Mr. Ma, Edgar Meyer, Peter Serkin, Jaime Laredo, and the late Isaac Stern. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and holds honorary doctorates of music from Skidmore College, Yale University, and Columbia University. TMC Associate Director Michael Nock is host of this retrospective event. Video available August 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. through August 12, 2020.

BSO ENCORE PERFORMANCES FROM TANGLEWOOD SERIES

Sunday, August 9, 2:30 p.m. - Hosted by Jamie Bernstein FREE video stream

BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons has an affinity for the grandest, most ambitious symphonic repertoire. Here he leads a stunning performance (August 2018) of Mahler's biggest and most varied work, the Third Symphony, the second piece in the symphonic trilogy using text from the folk-poetry collection Des Knaben Wunderhorn ("The Boy's Magic Horn"). The wonderful Susan Graham is the mezzo-soprano soloist in the fourth and fifth movements; she is joined by women's chorus and children's chorus in the fifth-movement Wunderhorn setting "Es sungen drei Engel" ("Three angels were singing"). The symphony explores the relationship among nature, humankind, and the spirit through movements with such titles as "What the Wild Flowers Tell Me," "What the Angels Tell Me," and, in the extended, gorgeous finale, "What Love Tells Me."

TANGLEWOOD MUSIC CENTER CHAMBER CONCERTS: Festival of Contemporary Music Highlights

Sunday, August 9, 10 a.m. - Hosted by Norman Fischer with special guest Michael Gandolfi FREE audio stream

Tanglewood's longtime commitment to new music reaches its peak each summer with the Festival of Contemporary Music, a focal point not only for presenting this music for audiences, but also for immersing TMC Fellows in the diverse music of the present and recent past. In 2018 and 2019, BSO Artistic Partner and musical polymath Thomas Adès served as Director of the FCM, and all three of Mr. Adès's musical guises are featured on this broadcast: as composer in "Court Studies" from his opera The Tempest, as conductor in Francisco Coll's Four Iberian Miniatures, and as pianist in his own arrangement of Nancarrow's Studies 6 and 7. Coll's piece and Ruth Crawford Seeger's String Quartet feature the New Fromm Players, the TMC's new music ensemble in residence, supported by a grant from The Fromm Foundation.

