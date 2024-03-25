T: An MBTA Musical Returns to Red Line

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June, 7th, T: An MBTA Musical returns to The Rockwell (255 Elm Street, Somerville) for the fourth consecutive year. Tthe show will perform for three weeks, closing on June 23rd.

General Admission tickets are $32. For a more immersive theatrical experience, audience members can purchase On-the-Train seats and find themselves seated on the stage with the actors performing around, next to, and sometimes on top of them. Students and MBTA employees receive discounted fare, with MBTA employees enjoying front row seats.

Written by Mike Manship (book) and Melissa Carubia (music and lyrics), T: An MBTA Musical chronicles the journey of three struggling Bostonians whose lives have been derailed by the MBTA's incompetency. When they discover a secret map that will enable them to overthrow the transit system's inefficiency, they set forth on a colorful journey that is part love story, part melodrama, part scavenger hunt, but mostly underground. The musical includes memorable songs like "The Shuttle Bus Song (We Can't Handle It)," “The People on the T,” and "General Manager of the Month,” all of which are available for listening here.

T: An MBTA Musical first arrived in the area in June 2011 at ImprovBoston. The show sold out all twelve of its performances and won BroadwayWorld.com's annual “Best New Musical” award, as voted on by the general public. A revised, two-act remount of the show was staged in 2012 at Club

Oberon in Harvard Square. The show returned for a limited run at ImprovBoston in 2016, before beginning its current run at The Rockwell since 2021.